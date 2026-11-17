Great Big Holiday Fun at Great Big Game Show

Great Big Game Show Brings Great Big Holiday Fun

Great Big Holiday Fun at Great Big Game Show

From The Battery Atlanta to West Midtown, the live, host-led game show is the new go-to for office parties, family visits and friend groups.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In its first holiday season in Georgia, Great Big Game Show, the live, host-led game show where every guest is a contestant, is bringing Great Big Holiday Fun to both of its metro Atlanta locations, The Battery Atlanta and The Interlock in West Midtown. The seasonal program gives office parties, visiting relatives and Friendsgiving groups a chance to compete head to head under the studio lights. (Video)Great Big Game Show opened its first Georgia location at The Battery Atlanta in May and has since earned 3,000 Google reviews. The brand has also added a second location in West Midtown, giving metro Atlanta two sets of studios for its first holiday season in the state.Each 60-minute show rotates through 18 mini-games built on trivia, strategy, speed and luck, so no two shows play the same. A host calls each team to the stage, the studio lights come up and live scoring tracks every answer on the board. The studios are designed to resemble real television sets, and many groups finish with a team photo in front of the giant prize wheel.A Scoreboard for the Office PartyTeams at Coca-Cola, Amazon, Google and Apple have played Great Big Game Show nationwide, and Atlanta companies can now bring that format to their year-end celebrations. Departments compete against each other under the studio lights, with a host running the show and live scoring tracking results.“The staff were friendly, the facility was great, and we'll definitely be coming back,” one corporate group said after its show. With locations at The Battery Atlanta and West Midtown, planners can choose whichever is more convenient for their team. Groups receive a dedicated event planner, multiple studios to accommodate larger teams, private buyout options and recommendations for nearby restaurants with private dining for post-event gatherings.Holiday Fun for All AgesGreat Big Game Show's games are designed for all ages, so grandparents, kids and in-laws can compete together on the same stage. The format also offers Friendsgiving groups and friends looking for a holiday outing a hosted activity for the season. Groups can request festive custom content at check-in. Birthday groups of 15 or more celebrating in November or December receive a spotlight moment, a birthday song during the show and a complimentary upgrade to a private studio.“Atlanta gave us a great welcome this year, and the best way we know to say thanks is to put the whole city on stage for the holidays,” said Mark Flint, co-founder of Great Big Game Show.“Bring your coworkers, bring your cousins, bring whoever's been talking the most trash, and we'll settle it with a buzzer.”Two Locations, Limited DatesHoliday dates are limited at both The Battery Atlanta and West Midtown. Groups of 15 or more receive the greatest savings Monday through Thursday and on Fridays before 5 p.m. Custom packages are available for corporate buyouts, with same-day quotes. Group outing details are available at greatbiggameshow/atlanta/events. Holiday offers are listed at greatbiggameshow and on Instagram at @greatbiggameshow.About Great Big Game ShowGreat Big Game Show puts guests on the set of their own live game show, with host-led mini-games, live scoring and private studios for groups. Launched in Nashville in 2023 by the creators of The Escape Game, Great Big Game Show has grown to more than 30 locations nationwide, from Seattle and Las Vegas to Denver, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and South Florida. More information is available at greatbiggameshow.

Marissa Mastellone

Misfit Toys Communications

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Great Big Game Show Brings Great Big Holiday Fun to Atlanta With Two Locations for Its First Georgia Holiday Season News Provided By Misfit Toys Communications LLC November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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