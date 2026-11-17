Only 3.8% of U.S. recruiting firms publish their fee. Source: 123RFP Recruiting Firm Transparency, Fees and Guarantees Study, Q4 2026.

123RFP's free public database shows what 2,228 recruiting firms disclose about fees and placement guarantees

- Patrick Cahill, President, beep! DirectedBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Employers trying to compare recruiting firms rarely find a price. A new study of 2,228 U.S. direct-hire recruiting firms found that only 3.8% publish a fee on their website, and only 15% publish a placement guarantee.The findings come from the 123RFP Recruiting Firm Transparency, Fees and Guarantees Study, Q4 2026, published with 123rfp, a free, public database of the terms recruiting firms publish about themselves. Every value in the database is tied to an exact quote and source page on the firm's own website.Key findings:. Fees are rarely published. 84 of 2,228 firms (3.8%) publish a fee. Far more (32%) explain how they charge (contingency, retained, both or hourly) without saying how much.. The typical published fee is 20% to 25% of salary. Published percentage fees range from 9.9% to 35%.. Most guarantees stop at three months. Of firms that state a guarantee length, 73% offer three months or less, and 21% offer six months or more.. Replacement is the standard remedy. 80% of firms that describe their guarantee offer a free replacement, not a refund."Employers compare prices on almost everything they buy, but with recruiting firms they're asked to get on a sales call just to learn the basics," said Patrick Cahill, President of beep! Directed, which operates 123RFP. "We wanted to make it possible to compare firms on their terms, side by side, before anyone picks up the phone."The study recommends that employers ask any firm, in writing and before signing: what the fee is and what it's calculated on, whether anything is due before a hire, how long the guarantee lasts and what it covers, and whether they can read the client agreement first.123RFP is free to use and carries no reviews, rankings or paid placements. Firms can request corrections at 123rfp/corrections, and the data will be updated quarterly.Methodology: Between October and November 2026, 123RFP reviewed the public websites of U.S.-headquartered direct-hire recruiting firms, reading up to about 15 pages per site. Fees, guarantees and fee models were recorded only when stated on the firm's own website and linked to the source quote. The full methodology is at 123rfp/study.Disclosure: 123RFP is operated by beep! Directed LLC, the company behind #twiceasnice Recruiting. #twiceasnice is included in the database under the same rules as every other firm.About 123RFP: 123RFP (123rfp) is a free, public database of the fees, guarantees and terms U.S. recruiting firms publish on their own websites.

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Fewer than 1 in 25 U.S. recruiting firms publish their fee, new study finds News Provided By beep! Directed LLC November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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