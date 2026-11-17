MENAFN - EIN Presswire) November 2026 offers dental and nursing professionals an opportunity to build role-relevant study plans around sedation-related topics.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sedation Consult is sharing education-planning guidance for dental and nursing professionals during National Career Development Month. The guidance centers on three considerations: current professional responsibilities, the clinical setting and subjects for further study. These considerations provide a starting point for organizing learning priorities before selecting educational resources.A useful first step is to identify a focused learning priority rather than begin with a list of courses. Dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants can consider which sedation-related subjects are relevant to their respective responsibilities. Nurses, certified nurse-midwives and labor-and-delivery nurses can similarly frame their study interests around their practice settings.A manageable study plan can then connect that priority with time for learning. Professionals can select one topic, set aside realistic time for review and keep a short list of questions to explore. The stated audience, subject matter and format of a resource provide useful information when comparing learning options for a particular role.The National Career Development Association's November 2026 observance includes National Career Development Month, National Career Development Week on November 16–20 and National Career Development Day on November 18. The observance offers a timely occasion to reflect on learning priorities and revisit an education plan.Sedation Consult's course catalog provides examples of different subject areas: Essentials of Monitoring (Online); Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Dentistry Parts 1 & 2 (Online); Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Labor and Delivery Parts 1 & 2 (Online); and Essentials of Sedation - Pharmacological Aspects (Online). These examples reflect different practice settings and study interests within dental and nursing education.Other catalog topics include emergency medications, intravenous fluids, airway management and electrocardiography. Professionals can use these subject areas to refine their questions and compare options relevant to their roles. A written plan can also distinguish topics to study now from those to revisit later, keeping the emphasis on thoughtful educational choices rather than completing a broad checklist.About Sedation ConsultSedation Consult provides professional education on sedation-related subjects for dental and nursing audiences, including dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, nurses, certified nurse-midwives and labor-and-delivery nurses. Its educational offerings cover topics such as monitoring, nitrous oxide, sedation pharmacology and emergency medications.

Allan Schwartz, DDS, CRNA

Sedation Consult

+1 573-268-4899

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Sedation Consult Shares Education Planning Guidance for National Career Development Month News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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