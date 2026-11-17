Caregiver and client

Founded in Central Florida, the organization helps families with compassionate, non-medical in-home care, memory care, and 24-hour support.

- Robert Hodgson Founder/CEOORLANDO / WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Florida's senior population continues to expand, families are increasingly seeking dependable in-home care to help aging loved ones remain safe, independent, and comfortable.Founded in the Orlando/Winter Park area in 1990, Granny NANNIES is celebrating 36 years of specialized, non-medical senior home care. From its Central Florida roots, the organization has expanded to serve families throughout Florida as well as Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Texas.Throughout its history, Granny NANNIES has focused on helping seniors with a wide range of specialized home care needs. Thoroughly screened Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and Home Health Aides (HHAs) deliver a comprehensive suite of services, including:.Alzheimer's & Dementia Care: Specialized memory care for progressive conditions..Parkinson's & Chronic Illness Support: Tailored assistance for mobility and daily living..24-Hour & Overnight Home Care: Continuous supervision and round-the-clock peace of mind..Post-Hospitalization Recovery: Transition support following surgery, illness, or injury..Companionship & Personal Care: Assistance with meal preparation, hygiene, and daily activities."Since founding Granny NANNIES in December 1990, our mission has remained focused on helping seniors receive compassionate, dependable care in the comfort of their own homes," said Robert Hodgson, CEO and Founder of Granny NANNIES. "For 36 years, we have seen how vital it is for families to have reliable support as their loved ones age or face changing health challenges. Whether a family needs a few hours of companion care each week or continuous 24-hour personal care, our goal is to provide a tailored solution."Granny NANNIES maintains a deep connection to Central Florida. Its Greater Orlando service area covers Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties, providing home care throughout the surrounding local communities. Scheduling options remain fully flexible, ranging from a few hours a week to overnight assistance, with no long-term contracts required.Families looking to explore specialized senior home care services in the Orlando metropolitan area can view local Orlando senior home care options. Information about Granny NANNIES' broader Florida presence and national service markets is available through the Granny NANNIES home care locations page.About Granny NANNIESFounded in 1990 in the Orlando/Winter Park, Florida area, Granny NANNIES is an established source for non-medical senior home care, companion care, and specialized personal care services. With 36 years of experience, the organization serves families throughout Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Texas, offering flexible care options ranging from hourly assistance to overnight and 24-hour care. Granny NANNIES helps seniors maintain their independence, comfort, and quality of life while providing families with dependable support.

Diane Sanders

Granny NANNIES Senior Home Care

+1 407-682-7758

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Founded in Florida, Granny NANNIES Celebrates 36 Years of Senior Home Care Throughout Florida and the U.S. News Provided By Granny NANNIES Senior Home Care November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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