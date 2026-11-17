Ben Wilson, who graduated from Colorado Christian University, is a financial professional and fiduciary offering financial planning and retirement guidance.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado Financial Advisors is pleased to announce it is growing its team by adding Ben Wilson as a financial professional. Ben will assist the firm in providing even more helpful advice to clients looking for assistance with various aspects of financing, including saving, budgeting, investing, and retirement planning.

“I'm extremely happy to be joining the team at Colorado Financial Advisors. I can't wait to dive right into helping clients build long-term relationships that build trust and deliver better results as a result of our action,” Ben explains.“I'm looking forward to joining this highly accountable team that continually strives for excellence and does the right thing even when nobody is watching.”

Ben joins the team already with significant experience. He qualified with a degree in business administration from Colorado Christian University several years ago and has a background in insurance and retirement consulting. This experience has allowed him to develop the skills that help clients protect what they already have while also working towards what they might need in the future.

For Ben, joining Colorado Financial Advisors in the Denver area was a natural choice. As an independent financial professional and fiduciary, he is allowed to find the best solutions for clients and isn't restricted to any specific company product or service. This gives him the ability to provide impartial advice and ensure he tailors recommendations to customer needs.

Ben, though, is more than just a financial expert. He is also somebody who has an active social life. He enjoys game nights with friends and family, walking his dogs Rocky and Teddy, and cheering on the Broncos, his favorite team.

Ben and other advisors at Colorado Financial Advisors can be contacted via phone or email. Interested individuals can fill out a form to authorize the firm to contact them via their preferred method.

For more information about Colorado Financial Advisors, use the contact details below:

Mike Nekoorad

Colorado Financial Advisors

+1 (303) 277-0605

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Colorado Financial Advisors Welcomes Ben Wilson to the Team News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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