MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Self-service ticket retrieval, with no account needed, helps buyers get in the door with less friction just in time for the holiday event season.

- Richard Green, Evvnt's CEOMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evvnt, the event promotion and ticketing platform behind a network of local event discovery sites, today announced Find My Ticket, a self-service tool that lets buyers retrieve their upcoming tickets with the email they used at checkout, with no account or support request needed.The development team made it a priority in Q4 and pushed to get it live before the busiest event season of the year. The release solves a familiar event-night problem. When a confirmation email gets buried or deleted, a buyer can end up searching their inbox at the door while staff try to look up the order and keep the line moving. Self-service ticket retrieval has been a recurring request from the promoters, partners and ticket buyers Evvnt works with every day, and the team is grateful to everyone who asked for it.Ticket buyers can pull up their tickets on their phones whenever they need them, with no account or password to remember. Upcoming tickets are grouped by event, making it easier to find the right QR code at the door.Event promoters can spend less time answering, "Where's my ticket?" messages and looking up orders at check-in. When more guests arrive with their tickets ready to scan, staff can keep the line moving.Media partners can offer self-service ticket retrieval directly on their Evvnt-powered ticketing sites. Buyers have a clear next step when they can't find their tickets, which can reduce routine support requests for busy partner teams."Nobody should be stuck searching their inbox at the door. Find My Ticket gets buyers in faster and gives promoters and partners one less thing to worry about on event night." - Richard Green, CEOHow it worksBuyers select "Find My Ticket" on the ticketing site, enter the email address they used at checkout and select "Email me my tickets." If they have tickets for upcoming events, Evvnt emails them a secure, time-limited link. Event staff can scan the ticket's QR code directly from the buyer's phone.Find My Ticket is live across Evvnt ticketing sites. It's free for buyers and requires no setup from promoters or media partners. Learn more in Finding and Using Your Tickets or see the tool in action here: .About EvvntEvvnt is a SaaS company whose Event Success Platform (ESP) brings event marketing, ticketing and discovery together for event organizers, media publishers and event attendees. Evvnt helps event creators, venues and media partners promote local events through its event promotion network, which reaches more than 5,500 local event calendars and delivers 258 million event impressions across the USA annually, connecting events to more than a million ticket buyers. Its ticketing platform is free for event promoters, and Evvnt's in-house customer service team supports promoters and ticket buyers by email, chat and phone. Learn more at .

Bobbie Jo Stuff

Evvnt Inc.

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Evvnt launches Find My Ticket so buyers can pull up their tickets in seconds, no account needed News Provided By Evvnt Inc. November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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