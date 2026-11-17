Synthesys / Key word(s): Private Equity

Synthesys Announces Collaboration with WisdomTree Following Registration of Three Tokenized Funds in Singapore

17.11.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Synthesys Network will enable regulated intermediaries to access WisdomTree's tokenized fund portfolio, starting with three funds spanning money markets, U.S. large-cap equities and technology strategies, following approval for distribution in Singapore. SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesys, the financial market infrastructure company for tokenized capital markets, today announced a collaboration with WisdomTree (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, making WisdomTree's tokenized funds accessible through regulated channels integrated into Synthesys Network. Under the collaboration, the funds become accessible to regulated distribution partners connected through Synthesys Network a connective infrastructure layer enabling regulated distribution to over 80+ distribution channels globally. The first of these partners is Pinetree Securities, who will promote the WisdomTree tokenized funds to certain eligible institutional clients in Singapore that qualify under applicable laws, with further distribution partners to follow. The funds include the WisdomTree Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX), WisdomTree 500 Digital Fund (SPXUX) and WisdomTree Technology and Innovation 100 Digital Fund (TECHX). WisdomTree has registered the funds in Singapore as restricted schemes, making them available to a wider range of eligible investors. Together, they provide eligible investors with access to USD cash management, U.S. large-cap equities and technology-focused exposure through tokenized, regulated investment vehicles. Most tokenized funds still operate largely in silos. Each bank, fintech, brokerage or platform that wants to build on them must integrate with each manager separately, chain by chain and jurisdiction by jurisdiction, so even the best products reach only a fraction of their addressable market. Synthesys Network enables the connectivity and operational layer linking regulated distribution channels, spanning banks, payment service providers, fintechs and financial institutions across jurisdictions, to institutional-grade tokenized products through a single integration. More than 80 regulated channels connected to Synthesys Network will be able to access the funds without building and maintaining a separate bilateral integration with WisdomTree, subject to each channel's regulatory permissions and investor eligibility requirements, including completion of onboarding and investor due diligence. "WisdomTree is a pioneer in the tokenized fund industry, with one of the largest tokenized portfolios spanning across different strategies. We're excited to support their expansion with Synthesys Network, bringing these funds to more regulated distribution channels globally. When distribution stops being the bottleneck, the best products win, and investors get access that no longer depends on where they happen to bank." - Darien Poh, CEO, Synthesys WisdomTree brings significant experience and scale to the Synthesys Network. The global asset manager offers 15 SEC-registered tokenized funds spanning money markets, equities, fixed income, asset allocation and alternatives across eight public blockchains. Its tokenized fund assets surpassed US$1.2 billion in September 2026, up from approximately US$770 million at the start of the year. "Onchain finance is global by nature, and Singapore is an important market for its next stage of growth. Working with Synthesys gives us a practical way to bring WisdomTree's tokenized funds to more eligible investors through the regulated channels they already use. If we continue to make regulated products easier to access and use across markets, then adoption will only continue to follow." - Vinh Tran, Associate Director of Business Development for WisdomTree Onchain Availability through each channel remains subject to that channel's regulatory permissions and investor eligibility. Access to products via Synthesys Network is available exclusively to regulated intermediaries and, through them, to eligible investors under applicable law. ### About Synthesys and Pinetree Synthesys is a financial market infrastructure company for tokenized funds and securities. Its flagship product, Synthesys Network, is an issuer-agnostic connectivity layer that gives regulated distribution channels such as banks, payment providers, fintechs and brokerages access to institutional-grade tokenized products through a single integration, with compliance and investor eligibility enforced at the network layer. Network today carries tokenized funds, offering yields in over ten currencies to over 80+ distribution channels globally. Alongside Network, Synthesys' product suite enables traditional financial institutions to seamlessly build into the tokenized economy, including Synthesys Mint and Zodiac. Learn more at synthesys. The foregoing activities with respect to the WisdomTree tokenized funds are facilitated via Pinetree Securities Pte. Ltd., the holder of a Capital Markets Services License and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activities, including dealing in capital markets products that are securities or collective investment schemes. Pinetree's core business is to support its clients in any investment process, be it through the discovery and sharing of potential investment opportunities or through the identification and introduction of potential investors, leveraging its expertise and presence in the Singapore and South-East Asia markets. Disclaimer: This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or fund interest in any jurisdiction. Synthesys does not offer, sell or distribute securities. Products accessible via Synthesys Network are made available by regulated intermediaries, such as Pinetree, acting within their own regulatory permissions, and availability is subject to investor eligibility and jurisdiction. About WisdomTree WisdomTree is a modern global asset manager with capabilities across public markets, private markets, tokenization and onchain finance. We offer a diverse suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions, private market investments and blockchain-enabled products and services, helping investors shape their financial future and financial professionals grow their businesses. Through WisdomTree OnchainTM, we combine tokenized investment products, infrastructure and distribution capabilities into an integrated financial services platform serving retail and institutional investors. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$172.3 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets managed by Ceres Partners, LLC as of the last reportable period. For more information about WisdomTree Onchain, visit: Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeOnchn. WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) and its subsidiaries worldwide. WisdomTree Digital Management, Inc., serves as the investment adviser to the WisdomTree Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX), WisdomTree 500 Digital Fund (SPXUX) and WisdomTree Technology and Innovation 100 Digital Fund (TECHX) (the "Funds"), which are series of WisdomTree Digital Trust. WisdomTree Digital Management, Inc. and WisdomTree Digital Trust are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. WisdomTree Digital Management has also registered the Funds as restricted schemes with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing, which may be obtained via Pinetree. There are risks involved with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You could lose money by investing in a Fund, including WTGXX. Although WTGXX seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the WTGXX is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's adviser is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the adviser will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress. Potential products and services, as well as applicable launch timing and associated fees, are in development, may change or may never become available, including due to regulatory considerations. Any information provided and/or plans associated herewith are subject to change without notice, and WisdomTree is under no obligation to provide additional information. Media Contacts Synthesys

Media

Equitize Pte Ltd

... WisdomTree

Media Relations

WisdomTree, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

... Investor Relations

WisdomTree, Inc.

Jeremy Campbell

+1.917.267.3859

...



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