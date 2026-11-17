SwitchBot / Key word(s): Product Launch

SwitchBot Launches New Connected Home Security Combo

17.11.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a rising brand in smart home retrofitting and automation, today launched its Connected Home Security Combo in Europe. It brings together the SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit and SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Doorbell, which pairs the SwitchBot Vision Doorbell with the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max (SwitchBot Hub Mini Matter-enabled included). When a visitor arrives, residents can use the indoor ViewStation screen to see and speak to them through the outdoor camera, then unlock the door.



Your Outdoor Security, on One Home Screen ViewStation's 4.3-inch screen gives the household a place to check on the garden or the front gate without reaching for a phone. Physical buttons let anyone at home switch between up to eight compatible cameras, view one at a time, pan for a better look or unlock the door. When residents are out, they can check the live outdoor view, speak through the camera and control the lock from the SwitchBot app. The app also handles calls and live video from Vision Doorbell; both will come to ViewStation in a future update. Your Doorbell Is Your Eyes and Your Key With their hands full of shopping, residents can unlock the door with a glance at Vision Doorbell. The doorbell checks their face in 3D to unlock Lock Ultra Max and keeps the facial data it uses for that check on the device. Residents can also tap an NFC card without installing a separate keypad. For guests, they can send a QR code valid for as little as an hour or as long as seven days, with no app to download. If a visitor rings instead, residents can answer in the SwitchBot app and see the doorstep through the doorbell's 165° diagonal field of view. See More Around Your Home When someone walks from the garden gate towards the house, the outdoor camera follows them and records the visit in 2K. It can pan 360° and tilt 75°, with infrared and white-light night vision to keep the path in view after dark. To find that visit later, AI Guard subscribers can search in their own words in the SwitchBot app. A phrase such as "person at the garden gate" brings up matching clips. Your Outdoor Events, Stored at Home The outdoor camera saves clips to a microSD card inside ViewStation, so residents can record and revisit what happened without a subscription.* Even if the internet goes down, they can still see the live view and speak through the camera as long as the devices have power and stay connected locally. To keep recordings from Vision Doorbell as well, residents need an AI Guard subscription, which stores the doorbell clips in the cloud. Install with Less Hassle. Charge Less Often. Lock Ultra Max fits over a compatible cylinder, and Vision Doorbell mounts by the door with adhesive or screws. When the doorbell needs charging, residents can take out the removable battery and leave the internal battery in place. A three-metre cable gives households more choice about where to put the outdoor camera: it can sit under an eave while the solar panel catches direct sunlight. Pricing and Availability SwitchBot Solar Pan/Tilt Cam 2K ViewStation Kit will be available from November 17, 2026, via SwitchBot's official website (Amazon availability coming soon), starting at GBP 199.99/EUR 199.99. SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Doorbell will be available from the same date via SwitchBot's official website (Amazon availability coming soon) for GBP 319.99/EUR 319.99. For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. *Local camera recording requires a FAT32 microSD card of up to 512 GB, sold separately. Remote access and cloud services require an internet connection. Media Kit: SwitchBot Connected Home Security







View original content to download multimedia: 17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

