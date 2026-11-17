Isomorphic Labs / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Isomorphic Labs announces $5 Billion Series C funding

17.11.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

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Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital co-lead the oversubscribed round as Isomorphic Labs continues to advance its foundational simulation models, progress and scale its internal and partnered medicine candidate pipeline, and build its global AI-led bioengineering infrastructure LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Isomorphic Labs, an AI company focussed on designing and developing new medicines, today announced a $5 Billion Series C financing round. The round was co-led by Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, alongside Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and several other new investors, with continued significant investment from Alphabet. The round also included participation from all existing investors: Thrive Capital, MGX, GV, CapitalG, Temasek and the UK Sovereign AI Fund.



Isomorphic is scaling its proprietary drug design engine (IsoDDE) and therapeutic candidate pipeline designed with AI to deliver the next generation of medicines. IsoDDE unifies a suite of foundational simulation AI models that natively work across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities. IsoDDE explores vast chemical spaces to enable Isomorphic's world-class team to design, refine, and deliver exquisitely engineered molecules with optimal drug-like properties. The breadth and precision of the simulation models within IsoDDE push predictions towards experimental accuracy and provide a suite of capabilities to advance innovative medicines. Combined with powerful proprietary agents that navigate and reason over highly complex biological systems, these models directly and repeatedly translate into advancements across the company's multi-modality pipeline of therapeutic candidates, addressing some of the most challenging problems in the industry. This momentum is yielding positive preclinical results, both for internal programs in oncology and immunology and with partners, setting the stage for clinical entry. This new capital accelerates the scientific breakthroughs and proprietary AI advances being made by Isomorphic. The company will continue to mature IsoDDE as well as expand deeper into new biology with highly advanced models. To deliver new and transformative classes of therapeutics, Isomorphic is creating a partner ecosystem to advance the understanding of mechanistic disease biology. In parallel, the company is building the global infrastructure required to power the future of AI-led bioengineering. Proceeds will also support the company's continued build of scalable AI-first translational and clinical development infrastructure as it advances its drug candidates to clinical trials. "When we founded Isomorphic, our conviction was that biology could be understood and modelled at the most fundamental molecular level and radically accelerated through AI," said Sir Demis Hassabis, Founder and CEO of Isomorphic Labs. "Our drug design engine is generating molecules with unprecedented precision and speed. This round enables us to accelerate our progress: building foundational biology models, deepening our systemic disease understanding, and driving our first therapeutic programs towards clinical trials to deliver tangible impact for patients." "Every week we are making repeatable scientific advancements enabled by our models," said Max Jaderberg, President of Isomorphic Labs. "These translate directly into better molecular profiles with the potential to be new medicines and unlock some of the hardest problems in drug discovery. Our interdisciplinary teams combine world-leading machine learning researchers with top-class drug hunters and together they are routinely solving complex biological problems that have stalled traditional research for decades. We are translating our discoveries directly into potential life-changing medicines, built on the infrastructure we are establishing for the future of bioengineering with this investor backing." "Discovering and developing new medicines is an optimization challenge of almost infinite scale," said Neil Mehta, Founder and Managing Partner of Greenoaks. "Isomorphic is transforming that journey, building deep learning systems that can predict complex biological behaviors with remarkable accuracy and systematically map the path to new medicines. We believe Demis, Max, and the Isomorphic team are building the future of AI-led drug discovery and we are proud to partner with them on this essential mission." "Isomorphic Labs is building foundational technology for the future of medicine," said Konstantine Buhler, Partner at Sequoia Capital. "It's inspiring to see the Isomorphic team translate advanced AI into a growing portfolio of drug candidates. Using AI to improve human health is one of the most important challenges of our generation. We're proud to co-lead this round and help further scientific discovery in medicine." ABOUT ISOMORPHIC LABS Isomorphic Labs was founded in 2021, to transform drug discovery with the power of artificial intelligence, ushering in a new era of biomedical breakthroughs. Isomorphic Labs is led by CEO Sir Demis Hassabis and President Max Jaderberg. Isomorphic Labs has built a world-leading AI drug design engine comprising foundational AI models that are capable of working across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities. The company is continually innovating on model architecture and developing cutting-edge capabilities to advance drug design. Isomorphic Labs is headquartered in London and has office locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Lausanne, Switzerland. Isomorphic Labs is advancing a broad and ambitious drug design portfolio through partnered programs and wholly-owned internal programs. For more information, go to and follow us on LinkedIn and X.



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