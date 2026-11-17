Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum / Key word(s): Conference

Lawmakers, regulators and private sector leaders convene to review local content growth and chart a path to greater scale and competitiveness

17.11.2026 / 13:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNC 2026 will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and indigenous businesses to address the priorities shaping the next phase of Nigerian Content development LAGOS, Nigeria, November 17, 2026/APO Group/ -- On Monday 30 November, lawmakers, regulators and private sector leaders will convene for a closed-door Local Content Roundtable at the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa. It is the opening session of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum ( ) 2026, and it is designed to shift the national conversation from indigenous participation to sustainable, in-country capacity development. The Roundtable, titled Building Sustainable Local Capacity: Scaling Capability, Enabling Ownership and Funding Growth, will confront critical questions including what physical, technological or intellectual capacity has been created in Nigeria since 2010? Can that capability work beyond Nigeria's borders and outlive the project that paid for it? With operators investing heavily in training, certification, supplier development and technology transfer, what does sustainable capacity really cost, and what should remain in the country once the money is spent? “Every year at PNC, we celebrate the percentage. This year, we wanted a room that explores what that percentage is made of, and how we build on it,” said Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio and Country Director, dmg events.“The skills, technology and industrial capacity developed through projects over the past 16 years are real assets. The Roundtable will bring stakeholders together to define what lasting Nigerian capacity looks like, how it can be measured, and how we grow it at scale.” The PNC Programme is themed“Defining Strategic Priorities for the Next Decade of Nigerian Content Implementation” and introduces three additional new elements in alignment with the objective: The Local Content Impact Stage, an Executive Debate and Breakout Sessions. The Local Content Impact Stage will showcase the deals and partnerships strengthening local capability, the Executive Debate titled“The Business Case for Local Content: Cost Burden or Competitive Advantage?” will spark critical thinking to ensure that local participation delivers lasting value beyond contract execution, while a Breakout Session will bring participants together to set priority actions for the decade ahead. PNC 2026 will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and indigenous businesses to address the priorities shaping the next phase of Nigerian Content development. For operators and project developers, the discussions will examine how local capacity can support project delivery and long-term competitiveness. For indigenous businesses, investors and technology providers, the Forum offers a platform to explore opportunities for partnerships, financing, technology commercialisation and expansion across the energy value chain. Together, these conversations will help identify the policy direction, investment priorities and industry collaboration needed to translate local content commitments into sustainable industrial growth. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum. Download Image: (Lawmakers, regulators and private sector leaders convene to review local content growth and chart a path to greater scale and competitiveness) About the Practical Nigerian Forum: Marking 16 years since the enactment of the NOGICD Act, the Practical Nigerian Content Forum remains the premier platform to celebrate Nigerian Content achievements, explore strategies for Nigerian content development, maximise business opportunities and connect with industry players. Featuring the Strategic Forum, Showcase Arena, Site Visit, Gala Dinners, and high-impact networking events, the 15th Practical Nigerian Content Forum is where policy meets opportunity, partnerships are forged, and the next phase of Nigerian Content implementation is shaped. For further information about the Practical Nigerian Content Forum 2026, please visit 17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

