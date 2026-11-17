MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

30 Years of German Equity Forum: MC Services is Once Again Partner and Host of the Press Lounge

17.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 Years of German Equity Forum: MC Services is Once Again Partner and Host of the Press Lounge

Munich, November 17, 2026: MC Services AG, an international public and investor relations firm, continues its long-standing partnership with Deutsche Börse and will once again host and manage the press lounge at this year's German Equity Forum (EKF). Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, the conference will bring together companies, investors, analysts and media representatives from November 23 to 25 at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel in Frankfurt am Main. The German Equity Forum is one of Europe's leading bank-independent capital markets conferences, attracting companies and investors from around the world. Organized by Deutsche Börse AG, the forum provides equity and bond issuers with an important platform for discussion with institutional investors, family offices, analysts, journalists and other capital market participants. This anniversary year marks new records for the participating listed companies, which include nearly 270 issuers from Germany and abroad. The program features nearly 200 company presentations, over 5,000 one-on-one meetings, and panel discussions on key capital market issues. This year's key themes include Germany's growth and competitiveness, geopolitical and economic disruptions, the evolving role of corporate governance and investor relations, and corporate financing for small- and mid-cap companies. “The 30th anniversary of the German Equity Forum marks three decades of transformation across the capital markets. Technological advances, changing financing conditions and growing investor expectations continue to pose challenges for companies while also creating new opportunities. What remains unchanged, however, is the importance of open, credible communication and face-to-face dialogue,” said Katja Arnold, Managing Partner of MC Services AG.“We are pleased to continue supporting this well-established event as a partner of Deutsche Börse in its anniversary year and to provide a dedicated space for direct dialogue between companies and the media through our press lounge.” MC Services invites business and financial journalists to attend the German Equity Forum and to visit the conference's dedicated press lounge. The lounge offers media representatives the opportunity to conduct interviews and background discussions with the management teams of participating companies, while providing a professional working environment throughout the event. MC Services also assists journalists with accreditation and will serve as a point of contact throughout the conference. About MC Services AG MC Services AG is a leading international corporate communications and investor relations firm. Since 1999, we have worked with healthcare and technology innovators as well as VCs to strengthen public perception, sharpen strategic positioning, and translate complex innovation into clear, compelling stories. We advise clients in engaging with industry partners, investors, and other key stakeholders while expanding their presence in competitive global markets. Our team of 40 communications experts with backgrounds in science, finance, journalism, and marketing work from offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London, and Boston. Combining strong European foundations with a truly global perspective, we support clients not only across Europe but also in North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Our services span corporate communications, investor relations and access, as well as brand and marketing activities. These key pillars enable us to deliver strategies tailored to each stage of a company's journey, whether private or listed, pre-market or commercial. Contact Kaja Skorka

MC Services AG

Phone: +49 89 210 228 0

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17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

