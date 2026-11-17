BioCorRx Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

BioCorRx Files Q3 2026 Form 10-Q and Highlights Key Commercial, Clinical, Intellectual Property, and Governance Milestones

17.11.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

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New NDCs Established for LUCEMYRA® and Authorized Generic SKUs Ahead of Year-End Commercial Transition; Initiated Phase 1 Clinical Study of BICX104 and Secured New U.S. Patent Protection; Strengthened Board Leadership and Strategic Advisory Board with Key Appointments ANAHEIM, CA - November 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) (the“Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment support programs for substance abuse and related disorders, together with its pharmaceutical subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., announced the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, detailing key operational, clinical, intellectual property, and governance milestones achieved across both entities so far in 2026: LUCEMYRA® & Authorized Generic Commercial Transition: Established new National Drug Codes (NDCs) under BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals' Labeler Code (85789) across all four branded LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine) and Authorized Generic (AG) SKUs, advancing and positioning the subsidiary to complete the commercial transition of the portfolio by year-end while maintaining uninterrupted market supply.

BICX104 Clinical Trial: Initiated and progressed its Phase 1 clinical study, "Safety and Pharmacokinetics Study of BICX104 With or Without Bupropion Compared to Vivitrol" (ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT07269873 ), evaluating BICX104, an investigational biodegradable naltrexone implant, under the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway with support from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

Intellectual Property: Secured U.S. Patent No. 12,569,430 for a "Biodegradable Implant Including Naltrexone". Leadership & Governance: Appointed Louis Lucido as Chair of the Board and added former Acting White House Drug Policy Director Richard J. Baum to its Strategic Advisory Board. "2026 has been a transformative year of execution across both BioCorRx Inc. and our subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.," said Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of BioCorRx Inc. "By establishing our own NDCs ahead of the year-end commercial transition of LUCEMYRA® and its Authorized Generic, initiating our Phase 1 study for BICX104, expanding our patent protection, and strengthening our Board and advisory leadership, we are building real momentum heading into 2027." About BioCorRx Inc. BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician at their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts, and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit for more information on UnCraveRx®. BioCorRx also operates through its subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., which focuses on pharmaceutical commercialization and development, including LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine) - an FDA-approved medication indicated to mitigate opioid withdrawal symptoms in adults - and the development of BICX104, an investigational biodegradable naltrexone implant technology. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit About LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine) LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine), an oral tablet, is a central alpha 2-adrenergic agonist that reduces the release of norepinephrine to suppress the neurochemical surge that produces opioid withdrawal. It is indicated for mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults. In clinical trials, LUCEMYRA® reduced the severity of withdrawal symptoms compared to placebo, as reported by patients experiencing opioid withdrawal. LUCEMYRA® is administered orally for up to 14 days, with dosing guided by symptoms. LUCEMYRA® should be discontinued with gradual dose reduction over two to four days. The most common adverse reactions are orthostatic hypotension, bradycardia, hypotension, dizziness, somnolence, sedation, and dry mouth. Important Safety Information What is LUCEMYRA? LUCEMYRA® is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA® will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder. LUCEMYRA® can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA® until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA® gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA®, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA® can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA® passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA® can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA® include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or . Click here to see full Prescribing Information. About BICX104 BICX104 is an investigational, biodegradable subcutaneous naltrexone pellet implant being developed by BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of BioCorRx Inc., for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) and alcohol use disorder. Engineered to provide continuous, controlled release of naltrexone over an extended duration, BICX104 is designed to address the real-world patient adherence challenges associated with daily oral and monthly injectable therapies. The program is advancing under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and is covered by issued U.S. intellectual property held by BioCorRx Inc., including U.S. Patent No. 12,569,430. Following the completion of a prior clinical study in 2023 (ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT04828694 ), BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. initiated a Phase 1 clinical study in January 2026 (ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT07269873) evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of BICX104 with or without bupropion compared to Vivitrol®, with additional clinical studies planned. The current clinical study is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number U01DA059994. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Prior research evaluating the Company's implant technology was also supported in part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. About Naltrexone Naltrexone is a non-addictive opioid receptor antagonist that binds to and blocks mu-opioid receptors in the brain, preventing opioids from producing euphoric or sedative effects. Unlike opioid agonist therapies, naltrexone carries no risk of abuse, diversion, or physical dependence, making it a cornerstone therapy for patients seeking sustained abstinence from opioids and alcohol. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved naltrexone in daily oral and monthly extended-release injectable forms for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) and alcohol dependence, though real-world outcomes can be constrained by missed doses and early treatment discontinuation. In addition to substance use disorders, naltrexone's ability to regulate reward and appetite signaling in the central nervous system has also led to its use and ongoing clinical investigation in combination therapies for weight and metabolic management. About MUD Methamphetamine Use Disorder (MUD) is a serious and growing public health concern. Methamphetamine is a highly addictive central nervous system stimulant that can have significant health consequences. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 2.7 million people in the United States aged 12 or older reported using methamphetamine in the past year, and 1.8 million people met the criteria for methamphetamine use disorder. Methamphetamine misuse has been associated with a range of adverse health effects, including severe dental disease, cognitive impairment, psychiatric symptoms such as anxiety and psychosis, and damage to the cardiovascular system. Currently, there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications for the treatment of MUD, underscoring a significant unmet medical need. Lifetime methamphetamine use has been reported by approximately 15.3 million people aged 12 or older in the United States, according to the 2025 NSDUH. About Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a chronic and relapsing medical condition characterized by the problematic use of opioid drugs despite harmful consequences. Opioids are medications commonly prescribed for pain relief that act on the central nervous system and may produce both analgesic effects and feelings of euphoria. OUD can develop through the misuse of prescription opioid medications, the use of diverted prescription opioids, or the use of illicit opioids such as heroin or illegally manufactured fentanyl. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 4.0 million people in the United States aged 12 or older were estimated to have an opioid use disorder in the past year, yet only 15.7% (approximately 623,000 individuals) received medication treatment. OUD is associated with significant health risks, including overdose, infectious diseases, and increased rates of morbidity and mortality. About Obesity Naltrexone is also a component of an FDA-approved combination therapy for chronic weight management; BICX104 has not been evaluated for this indication. Obesity is a chronic, relapsing medical condition and a growing global public health concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 940 million adults worldwide were living with obesity in 2024 (part of 2.6 billion adults living with overweight), with worldwide adult obesity prevalence having more than doubled since 1990. In the United States, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that 40.3% of adults live with obesity, including 9.7% with severe obesity. According to the World Obesity Federation's World Obesity Atlas, over 1.5 billion adults could be living with obesity by 2035, and more than half of the global population - over 4 billion people - may be living with overweight or obesity if current trends continue. The global economic impact of overweight and obesity is projected to exceed $4.3 trillion annually by 2035 (nearly 3% of global GDP), driven by direct healthcare expenses and productivity losses associated with obesity-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof. BioCorRx Inc.

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17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: BioCorRx Inc United States ISIN: US09073C1062 EQS News ID: 2436846

End of News EQS News Service 2436846 17.11.2026 CET/CEST