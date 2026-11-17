MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) US tech giant Meta on Tuesday said it has strengthened protections governing content recommendations on Instagram in India over the past year, resulting in users reporting recommended content about half as often as they did a year ago.

The company said it has enhanced its ability to identify content that may violate Instagram's Recommendations Guidelines by deploying more capable artificial intelligence models and tuning its systems specifically for the Indian market.

"The changes are intended to keep more unwanted content, including sexually suggestive and violent content, out of recommendations," Meta said.

"Recommendations include content from accounts you don't already follow, in places like Explore, Reels and Feed, so we apply guidelines specific to them. Through our Recommendations Guidelines, we work to avoid recommending content that could be low quality, objectionable or particularly sensitive," it added.

Meta also highlighted a range of user controls available on the platform, including Sensitive Content Control, Political Content Control, "Not Interested," Hidden Words and Block features, adding that teen accounts in India also have age-appropriate content protections.

Meta said it will continue refining its systems based on user feedback and publish information on enforcement through its global and India transparency reports.

The Sensitive Content Control feature of Instagram allows people to choose to see less sensitive content in their recommendations, across Search, Reels, Explore, suggested accounts, and in-Feed recommendations.

Political Content Control enables people to choose to see less political content in recommendations from accounts they don't follow. Hidden Words filters chosen words, phrases, and emojis out of comments and message requests.

Meta rolled the 'Instagram Teen Accounts' feature to users across the world in June 2025, which feature has built-in protections limiting who can contact them and what content they see.

It automatically places teens into Teen Accounts, and those aged under 16 require a parent's permission to change any of these settings. This development follows the European Union proposed the ' EU KIDS Act ' to restrict children's access to social media and make online platforms, video games and AI assistants safer for minors on September 17.

-IANS

aar/pk