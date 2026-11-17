MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Following two deaths caused by elephant attacks within three days, Forest Department authorities are preparing to launch an operation to relocate 56 wild elephants from the Hassan region to Bhadra Reserve Forest. However, the proposed move has triggered strong opposition from residents of Chikkamagaluru district, particularly those in the Sringeri Assembly constituency.

It can be recalled that tension has been mounting in Belur taluk of Hassan district following two fatal wild elephant attacks within three days. On Monday, 55-year-old Hafeez-Ur-Rehman was killed by an elephant at Nagenahalli village while reportedly travelling to work at a coffee estate.

Earlier, on last Saturday, a woman, Jayamma, was killed in a similar attack. Both incidents triggered protests by villagers and farmers' organisations, who demanded a permanent solution to the human-elephant conflict.

Following the first protest, the Forest Department assured that elephants entering residential areas would be driven back into forests. However, Monday's fatality renewed public anger over the failure to prevent further attacks.

The Forest Department is making preparations for the operation at the Bikkodu Elephant Camp in Belur. A team of trained elephants will be deployed to assist in the operation, with the tamed elephant Prashanth leading the team. Eight additional trained elephants from the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp will also join the operation.

Senior forest officials have performed worshipping of trained elephants and soon they will be sent for the operation.

However, residents of the Sringeri constituency, including former BJP MLA Jeevaraj, have strongly opposed the decision and demanded that the government immediately stop the proposed shifting of elephants to Bhadra Reserve Forest.

The opposition follows Minister for Excise and Hassan District In-Charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda's statement in Belur on Monday that orders had been issued to shift wild elephants from the Belur region to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary.

BJP MP representing Chikkamagaluru-Udupi Lok Sabha seat, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, reacting to Minister Shivalinge Gowda's statement, said people were concerned about the proposed relocation.

He questioned the rationale behind bringing an equivalent number of elephants back to the same region after claiming that 50-60 elephants had already been shifted from there.

"We do not know in what context Shivalinge Gowda made such a statement. The Forest Minister should intervene in this matter and take steps to protect the interests of the people of Chikkamagaluru district," he urged.

Residents alleged that the Hassan district administration was attempting to transfer its elephant-related problems to Chikkamagaluru district to absolve itself of responsibility.

"Even cattle do not go where we ask them to, so how can we expect elephants to do so? The Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru district is nearly 100 km from Belur. Is it a child's play to drive 50 elephants over a distance of 100 km?" they questioned.

They warned that the move could create serious problems for residents of N.R. Pura taluk and other parts of Chikkamagaluru district. They also pointed out that this was the season for arecanut and coffee harvesting, when thousands of workers would be employed in plantations, and questioned who would take responsibility if elephants caused accidents during the operation.

Demanding that the elephants be captured and relocated instead of being driven away, residents of Mudigere taluk warned that the situation could eventually create similar problems for their elected representatives.

The leaders have cautioned that if the government did not withdraw its decision, the BJP would launch an agitation against the proposed operation.