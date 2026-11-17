MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his social media post featuring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, accusing him of displaying arrogance by drawing parallels between mortals and Hindu deities.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said that a person's decline begins when they stop standing before God and start portraying themselves as divine.

"To portray mortals as Shiv and Parvati is not devotion. It is entitlement grown so arrogant that it believes itself divine. No Gandhi, indeed no human being, can ever become God," he added.

"We bow before our Bhagwan. We do not equate ourselves with Him. Humility is the foundation of greatness. When arrogance takes its place, the fall has already begun," he said.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi shared an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in an affectionate embrace on X, responding to criticism from BJP leaders over his recent remarks about the relationship between his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The controversy originated at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi recalled how his mother would often sit on his father's lap during family meals.

He said that as a child, he considered this expression of affection between his parents normal and was surprised to find that his friends' parents did not share similar gestures.

The remarks triggered criticism and trolling from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters on social media.

Chief Minister Sarma had earlier taken a swipe at Congress leader, addressing Sonia Gandhi in a social media post and saying that her son (Rahul Gandhi) had failed to spare her embarrassment even on an important occasion such as the launch of her memoir.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi responded to the criticism, accusing BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporters of being consumed by fear, anger and hatred that prevented them from experiencing and expressing love.

Describing himself as a true Hindu, Rahul Gandhi said it was his duty to help them (BJP and RSS) experience the beauty of love and belonging, ending his post with the words "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

Chief Minister Sarma's latest remarks have further intensified the political exchange between the BJP and Congress over Rahul Gandhi's comments and the religious symbolism used in his response.