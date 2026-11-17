MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Gujarat government will offer a total prize pool of Rs 56 lakh to young innovators and start-ups participating in the 'SpaceTech Hackathon 2026', which aims to develop space technology-based solutions for challenges in agriculture, maritime security, disaster management and forest conservation.

Announcing the initiative in Gandhinagar, State Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said: "The hackathon would bring scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders onto a common platform to develop technological solutions to real-world problems."

The team securing the first position will receive Rs five lakh, while the second-place winner will be awarded Rs three lakh.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging young researchers, students and entrepreneurs in Gujarat to explore applications of space technology and satellite data.

"The hackathon is not merely an opportunity to present new ideas but a platform to address practical challenges through innovation and collaboration," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to open up the space sector to private entrepreneurs, scientists and investors, the minister said the initiative would take that vision forward by exploring the use of satellite data and space technology in sectors such as agriculture, maritime security, disaster management and forest conservation.

"The Gujarat government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is committed to positioning the state at the forefront of the country's space technology sector," he added.

As part of this effort, the state has implemented a dedicated 'Gujarat SpaceTech Policy' and established the Gujarat Space Park near Sanand to promote space technology manufacturing.

The park also houses a common testing facility for the manufacturing and testing of satellites and other space equipment, allowing industries to access multiple facilities at a single location.

Modhwadia congratulated the Department of Science and Technology officials and their team for organising the hackathon and urged young researchers, students and start-ups across the state to participate.

Science and Technology Secretary P Bharathi, Mission Director Neha Kumari, and senior officials and employees of the Department of Science and Technology and IN-SPACe were present at the announcement.