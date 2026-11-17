South Korea To Suspend Aircraft Takeoff For 35 Minutes On 18 Nov: Check Timings, Services Affected And More
Reportedly, all aircraft will be prohibited from taking off and landing between 1:05 pm to 1:40 pm amid the test. Candidates appearing for the English listening section of the annual college entrance exam.
It is intended to curb all kinds of noise that may interfere with students' concentration during the highly competitive exam.
According to the ministry, about 130 flights are expected to face schedule changes. This includes 81 international and 49 domestic flights, which will be adjusting their departure or arrival timings accordingly.
Additionally, it is said that all aircraft already in the air will be required to maintain a distance of 3 kilometres from the ground during the designated 35 minutes. During this period, all emergency and urgent flight services will be exempt.
These reported restrictions will also be applicable to helicopters, light aircraft and drones.Travel restrictions
Meanwhile, airlines are expected to notify travellers about the revised schedule in advance during the temporary restriction.
The entire country will als be under a no-fly zone for drones during the 35 minutes, irrespective of whether operators have prior flight approval.
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