MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to make public audits more citizen-centric, focusing on issues such as ease of doing business for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ease of living in urban areas, and the functioning of local bodies to improve public service delivery and the use of government resources.

In a message read out on Audit Diwas, released by the CAG on Tuesday, Modi said audit findings in these areas could help governments improve policies and make governance more responsive to people's needs.

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"Audits can contribute to making governance more responsive to people's needs and more efficient in the utilisation of resources," he said, while extending his wishes to the CAG and officers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD).

The prime minister also underscored the need for the audit institution to adapt to emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to examine large volumes of financial data and identify unusual transaction patterns. However, he emphasised that technology must complement, rather than replace, the experience and independent judgement of professional auditors.

The remarks are significant as the CAG seeks to move beyond conventional compliance-based auditing towards examining the outcomes of government programmes and their impact on citizens.

While addressing the Accountants General Conclave on Tuesday, CAG K Sanjay Murthy said the institution's responsibility extended beyond protecting public money to earning people's trust by examining issues that matter to them and drawing conclusions supported by evidence.

He said reforms undertaken over the past two years, including breaking departmental silos, auditing themes such as ease of living and ease of doing business, and increasing attention to local bodies, were aimed at making public audits more relevant to the country's development priorities.

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Murthy also highlighted the importance of ensuring that local bodies prepare their accounts on time and maintain reliable financial records. The department has also taken steps to reduce accounting arrears in autonomous bodies and help their management assess risks and strengthen internal control systems.

On the use of technology, Murthy said access to digital government systems had enabled audit teams to examine complete sets of transactions rather than relying on limited samples. Analysing data before field inspections has helped auditors better target their enquiries and shorten the audit cycle.

AI tools being developed

The CAG is also developing specialised, audit-specific artificial intelligence tools instead of relying solely on general-purpose AI applications. Some of these projects are ready for a nationwide rollout, he said.

The two-day Audit Diwas celebrations, which concluded on Tuesday, were organised around the theme 'Fostering Excellence – People, Process and Partnerships'. Audit Diwas commemorates the establishment of the office of the Auditor General on 16 November 1860.

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The CAG is the country's constitutional authority responsible for auditing the receipts and expenditure of the Union and state governments, as well as government-funded bodies and public sector entities. It promotes financial accountability, transparency and legislative oversight by placing audit findings before Parliament and state legislatures.

The CAG has also launched a four-year performance audit of power distribution companies (discoms) to assess their financial health and operational efficiency. Separately, it is examining high urea consumption and the efficiency of the fertilizer subsidy system, identifying 169 districts across 15 states where consumption exceeds state and national averages.