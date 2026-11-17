MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 17 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Reasi district said on Tuesday it has arrested a narco-trafficker, who had escaped from a jail in the neighbouring state of Punjab.

A statement on Tuesday said police in Reasi district has arrested a wanted narco-trafficker who had escaped from District Jail Ferozepur in Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, son of Prem Singh resident of Basti Rawa Bali in Ferozepur district of Punjab. Officials said the accused was lodged in District Jail Ferozepur in connection with FIR No. 26/2026 under Sections 8/21/22/29/61/85 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station NCB, Amritsar Zonal Unit, in which 21 kg of heroin was recovered from him.

Following his escape from judicial custody, another case under FIR No. 386/2026 under Sections 261 and 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against him at Police Station Ferozepur City, Punjab.

Acting on specific Intelligence inputs and sustained efforts, a police team from Police Station Katra traced and apprehended the fugitive, who was wanted by Punjab Police in connection with his escape from jail, the statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking through criminal prosecution, preventive detention, and financial crackdowns under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police register FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and detain repeat offenders or kingpins under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Recent operations across districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Awantipora have led to arrests and contraband seizures.

Under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, authorities freeze or attach real estate, land, and other assets linked to proceeds from drug trafficking to disrupt smuggling networks.

Administration measures include cancelling driving licences and recommending passport revocations for involved individuals.