MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday urged the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a clear, lawful, time-bound roadmap for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies in the earliest possible elections.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first Conference of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), India Region, at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall here, he said women's political representation must move beyond constitutional assurances and translate into meaningful participation in governance and decision-making.

​"The question before us is not whether women are capable of leadership. Women have established that beyond argument. The question is whether our institutions have been courageous enough to share power with women," he said.

​Recalling the Congress-led UPA government's efforts, Parameshwara said the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill was introduced in 2008 under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, with 186 votes in favour and one against, but could not complete its passage through Parliament.

​He also recalled Rahul Gandhi's 2018 letter to Modi offering Congress support for the legislation and said the party's 2024 election manifesto had sought its implementation without prolonged delays linked to delimitation.

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Welcoming the 106th Constitutional Amendment enacted in 2023, Parameshwara said the reservation had yet to translate into actual representation. He said its implementation remained linked to the Census and subsequent delimitation exercise.

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"My appeal to the Union Government and to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi: let the country agree on a clear, lawful and time-bound route to giving women one-third of seats in Parliament and State Assemblies at the earliest possible elections," he said, urging Parliament to consider a consensus-based approach to delink the reservation from wider disputes over delimitation.

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On the conference theme of inclusive cyberspace and mentorship, he highlighted online abuse, threats, coordinated harassment, manipulated images and deepfakes targeting women leaders. He proposed confidential cyberincident reporting systems, rapid-response assistance, digital-security and artificial-intelligence literacy, and training in public communication and legislative research.

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He also called for cross-party mentorship programmes linking experienced parliamentarians with first-time women representatives. Legislative research support, safe travel and accommodation, childcare facilities, anti-harassment mechanisms and greater opportunities for women to chair committees were among the measures he advocated.

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Recalling Karnataka's democratic legacy, Parameshwara cited the 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa associated with Basavanna and Allama Prabhu as an example of equality and women's participation in public discourse.

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Looking ahead to 2047, he said India's democratic progress must be measured by whether women could aspire to leadership at every level, from Gram Sabhas to Parliament and the highest offices of government.

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He concluded that women's representation was not a favour granted by democracy, but a measure of whether it had fulfilled its promise of equality.

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