MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has dismissed speculation about his possible appointment as the Congress national Working President, saying he has heard such rumours for the past three years, but no one has discussed the matter with him.

​Speaking to the media at Jaipur airport on Tuesday after returning from a week-long visit to Delhi, Gehlot said Rajasthan remained his karmabhumi and that he wanted to serve its people throughout his life, irrespective of the position he held.“I have been hearing these rumours for the last three years. Neither anyone in Delhi nor in Jaipur has spoken to me about this,” he said.​

Gehlot added that the Congress high command's decision had always been paramount to him. During his 55-year political career, he had accepted every responsibility assigned by the party and would continue to do so.​

“Whether I hold a position or not, my commitment to serving the people of Rajasthan will remain unchanged,” he said, adding that the media's affection for him was perhaps the reason behind recurring speculation about his possible appointments.

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Reacting to BJP leaders' remarks about the possible electoral implications of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's book, Gehlot said its publication was entirely her personal decision. He said Sonia Gandhi decided to share her experiences and perspective with the public after hearing various comments about her over the years.

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Whether the book would benefit the Congress electorally was not the consideration behind its publication, he added. Clarifying why he was mentioned in the book, Gehlot said there was no separate chapter dedicated to him. Sonia Gandhi recalled her long association with him, dating back to when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visited Rajasthan.

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He said she mentioned that Gehlot later became the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and Chief Minister, adding that there was no need to attach any separate political significance to the reference. Commenting on the country's political situation,

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Gehlot said serving the Congress today was synonymous with serving the nation. He alleged that democracy and the Constitution were facing challenges under the present government and called upon everyone to unite to protect democratic institutions.

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“For the Congress, the party's interest is paramount, but protecting democracy and the democratic system remains our priority,” he said.

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Responding to BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement that“after Ayodhya, it is Mathura's turn”, Gehlot said similar statements had been made repeatedly over the past three decades.

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He recalled that such rhetoric had surfaced during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. According to him, similar statements tend to resurface whenever elections approach.

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Taking aim at the BJP government over the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, Gehlot cited figures highlighted in the Congress party's newly launched 'Budget Files' campaign.

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He said the Congress released the first episode of the campaign, focusing on the Jal Jeevan Mission and raising questions about the government's performance.

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