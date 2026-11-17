MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) BJP national secretary K. Surendran on Tuesday called on young people and students to lead the way in building a third political alternative in Kerala, accusing the ruling UDF and the previous LDF government of following the same policies on major issues.

​He said both fronts had failed to offer a genuine alternative to the people and that the youth should emerge as a voice for public concerns, rather than remain confined to conventional political positions.​

Addressing a state-level leadership meeting of the Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, at Mararji Bhavan here, Surendran said the UDF government led by V.D. Satheesan had come to power six months ago with considerable public expectations after a decade of LDF rule.​

However, it had already failed to inspire public confidence, he alleged.​

The new Satheesan government has not demonstrated any political difference from the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, he said, accusing it of continuing the same practices that had contributed to the LDF's defeat.​

Corruption, nepotism, communal appeasement, links with religious extremist organisations and intolerance towards dissent were among the reasons why the previous government was voted out, Surendran said.

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He alleged that the UDF was now carrying forward these tendencies with greater intensity.

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He also accused the Satheesan government of trying to derail central and state investigations into corruption cases related to the previous LDF regime.

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Such efforts, he alleged, would allow cases against the former government to be buried and create room for further corruption in the same sectors.

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Targeting the Chief Minister, Surendran described Satheesan as one of the most hypocritical politicians Kerala had seen.

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He also criticised the arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, alleging that the situation remained much the same as during the previous decade.

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Disrupted electricity supply, closed toilets, lack of drinking water, pollution in the Pamba River, inadequate parking and poor crowd management were among the problems he listed.

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He also alleged that police deployment was inadequate.

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Referring to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Surendran questioned how the CPI(M) could contest the Congress in Kerala if its national general secretary, M.A. Baby, considered Rahul Gandhi a possible Prime Ministerial candidate.

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He claimed that the UDF and LDF would effectively be campaigning for the same Prime Ministerial candidate in the state.

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Yuva Morcha state president V. Manu Prasad presided over the meeting. BJP state general secretary S. Suresh and other party and youth wing leaders attended.

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