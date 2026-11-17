MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar, Nov 17 (IANS) Representatives from 24 countries joined India's defence forces and disaster management agencies in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Tuesday for a three-day multinational exercise to strengthen regional cooperation and coordination in responding to natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

​Exercise 'Sahayata Setu', the Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise (AJHE-26), is being conducted at Air Force Station Jamnagar from November 17 to 19 under the guidance of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Headquarters South Western Air Command (HQ SWAC), in coordination with national agencies and participating foreign countries.​

The first day began with a brainstorming seminar attended by representatives of countries associated with the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).​

The participating countries include Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Japan, the United States, Myanmar and Nepal.

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Air Marshal PV Shivanand, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command, delivered the address, stressing the need for integrated planning, joint capability development and seamless coordination among stakeholders to ensure a swift and effective response to natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

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The seminar featured discussions by representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force, disaster management agencies, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

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A key focus was India's expanding role in international humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, with discussions on the country's growing global HADR footprint.

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Case studies of Operation Amistad, Operation Brahma and Operation Sagar Bandhu were presented to highlight India's involvement in humanitarian assistance, disaster response and regional cooperation.

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Other discussions examined the use of emerging technologies in disaster management, improving joint operational capabilities, enhancing situational awareness and strengthening interoperability among participating agencies.

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A QUAD working-level meeting was also held during the afternoon session to synchronise efforts in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

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The exercise aims to familiarise participating countries with India's national and state-level disaster management structures, clarify responsibilities among different agencies and validate existing procedures for a coordinated response.

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Over the next two days, the exercise will move to scenario-based activities involving a simulated severe cyclonic storm. Planned operations will include aerial reconnaissance, search and rescue, evacuation, relief operations, and casualty management.

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The exercise will also involve activating emergency operation centres, setting up an incident command post, distributing relief materials, and establishing relief camps to test coordination among participating agencies during a disaster.

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The three-day exercise is intended to strengthen joint preparedness and coordination between defence forces, government agencies and international partners in responding to humanitarian emergencies, both within India and across the region.

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