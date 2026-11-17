MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Commissionerate of Police has made elaborate security arrangements at the Odisha Assembly and surrounding areas ahead of the upcoming eighth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, beginning Wednesday.

​Speaking to media persons, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Vinaytosh Mishra on Tuesday said three-tier security arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming winter session of the Assembly to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.​

The security arrangements will comprise three layers, with the Assembly security personnel responsible for the building premises. At the same time, the Commissionerate Police will oversee the area between the Assembly building and its boundary wall, as well as the surrounding areas. The DGP said all entry gates will be fully manned, while a dedicated control room will function round the clock in three shifts.​

Security personnel will also be deployed to monitor people's movement and prevent any untoward incidents. He said all approach roads leading to the Assembly have been barricaded and entry would be strictly regulated. Special arrangements have also been made to deal with protests by various organisations and groups expected to arrive from different parts of the state during the session.​

“We have deployed 30 platoons of police force under the supervision of two DCPs. Supporting officers and staff will also be deployed. We have special tactical units to counter any possible terrorist-related threats,” Mishra said.​

He expressed confidence that the Commissionerate Police would take all necessary measures to ensure that legislators could conduct Assembly proceedings without disruption. The DGP added that the police have made adequate preparations to manage demonstrations and other security challenges during the session.

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The speaker of the Odisha Assembly, Surama Padhy, convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday ahead of the eighth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling attended the all-party meeting.

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Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik and the Congress Legislature Party leader Ramachandra Kadam were also present during the All-party meeting. The speaker sought the cooperation of both the ruling party and the opposition parties to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the winter session of the Odisha Assembly.

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