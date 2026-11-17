MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has retired from the IPL, transitioning to a team mentor role for the 2027 season. Explore his top 10 most iconic moments, from dramatic last-ball finishes to five championship triumphs.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has officially bid farewell to his illustrious IPL career on Tuesday, November 17. The announcement came on the deadline day for the IPL 2027 player retentions.

Though Dhoni retired from his IPL career, the 45-year-old will continue to remain part of the IPL franchise as he was appointed as the team mentor, keeping his association with the five-time IPL champions alive for the upcoming 2027 season and beyond.

On that note, let's take a look at MS Dhoni's top 10 iconic moments that defined his legacy in the IPL.

MS Dhoni and IPL trophies are practically synonymous. After becoming the first Indian captain to lead a team to an IPL triumph in 2010, Dhoni went on to guide the Yellow Army to further glory in 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, standing alongside Rohit Sharma as the joint-most successful captain in tournament history.

The IPL 2023 triumph was particularly special, as he battled a severe knee injury, requiring heavy strapping after every match, yet still managed to lead his side to a dramatic last-ball victory over the Gujarat Titans in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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During Chennai Super Kings' clash against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2010 in Dharamshala, the fans witnessed a different version of MS Dhoni as he played one of the most ferocious and emotionally charged innings of his career.

Needing 16 runs off the final over bowled by Irfan Pathan, MS Dhoni unleashed his trademark power-hitting and smashed an unbeaten 54 off 29 balls to punch CSK's ticket to the semi-finals, celebrating with an iconic punch to his helmet.

The IPL 2012 Eliminator between Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni will be remembered as the night the talismanic skipper delivered a masterclass under immense pressure at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Walking in to bat after CSK were reeling at 5/114, Dhoni unleashed absolute carnage on the MI's bowling attack. He smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 20 deliveries, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, and batted at an impressive strike rate of 255.00. His 112-metre off Lasith Malinga's delivery into the roof stands remains etched in IPL folklore as one of the most audacious shots ever played.

Another iconic moment that further defined MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the greatest finishers the IPL has ever witnessed. In 2016, Dhoni, who was playing for Rising Pune Supergiants during CSK's two-year ban, pulled off an impossible run chase against Kings XI Punjab in Vizag.

RPSG needing 23 off the final over, Dhoni smashed spinner Axar Patel for three sixes and a boundary to help the side to chase down the 173-run target on the final. The wicketkeeper-batter played an unbeaten knock of 64 off 32 balls.

The IPL 2018 season was quite emotional for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings, as they returned to tournament following two-year ban from the tournament due to match-fixing scandals.

The then-two-time IPL champions scripted a brilliant comeback by winning their third triumph by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a stellar final, powered by Shane Watson's magnificent century. Dhoni had a great season, amassing 455 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 150.66 in 16 matches.

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Another iconic moment of MS Dhoni came in the IPL 2018 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Dhoni played one of the most scintillating knocks of his career.

Chasing a formidable 206-run target, Chennai Super Kings were left reeling at 74/4, and Dhoni walked to the crease with a mountain to climb. Alongside Ambati Rayudu, he orchestrated a breathtaking rescue act, launching an unbeaten 70 off just 34 balls. His knock included seven sixes and a four, and he batted at a strike rate of 205.88.

Even at the age of 40, MS Dhoni displayed his finishing genius when it mattered most, promoting himself up the order during a high-pressure run chase against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

When CSK needed 24 off 11 balls to win the match, Dhoni himself moved up the order, batting at batting No. 7 and smashed 18 runs off 6 balls, including three boundaries, to seal a thrilling 4-wicket victory and carry CSK into their ninth IPL final.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed MS Dhoni's trademark destructive flair on full display. At the same venue where he famously hoisted the 2011 World Cup-winning six, Dhoni delivered another masterclass against the five-time IPL champions.

With four balls remaining in the final over, Dhoni walked out to bat to roaring applause and didn't leave the fans disappointed as he smashed 20 off 4 balls, including three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya, to take Chennai Super Kings past the 200-run mark.

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Whenever MS Dhoni walked out to the bat, the fans expected him to unleash his vintage performance, even when his age and knee issues slowed his running between the wickets.

During the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals in Vizag, Dhoni turned the clock with a vintage knock of 37 off just 16 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 231.25, delighting fans with an explosive late-inning onslaught. However, CSK fell 21 runs short of the 192-run target.

MS Dhoni behind the stumps meant the batter had to be cautious enough to ensure every fraction of a second counted. Dhoni recorded 47 stumpings, the most by any wicketkeeper in the history of the IPL.

In IPL 2010, Dhoni recorded six stumpings, followed by five in IPL 2025, where he dismissed Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Phil Salt with lightning-fast stumpings that once again proved that speed behind the stumps remains timeless.