MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) S&P Global Ratings says recurring losses from digital asset hacks could slow institutional adoption of blockchains as financial infrastructure. The ratings firm said its review of 12 years of data attributes most on-chain hacking losses to failures in operational risk management, particularly governance and access controls.

Recurring losses are a barrier to adoption

S&P put annual hacking losses at 7 to 30 basis points of the value of on-chain assets over the past five years. The firm said a handful of severe incidents largely drove the annual totals and that recurring losses at those levels exceed the risk tolerance it associates with critical financial infrastructure.

The report cited the October Binance breach as an example of why the issue matters. S&P noted that digital asset security standards remain less mature than those in traditional finance, while certain assets are difficult to freeze or recover after a theft.

Common standards and independent reviews

S&P expects wider adoption of security practices, common standards and independent risk reviews to help lower loss rates and strengthen institutional confidence. The research was issued without a rating action.

Source: S&P Global Ratings research and its November 17, 2026 press release.

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