MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Nov 17 (IANS) Spain's 3-2 defeat to England in Sunday's UEFA Nations League group match not only ended their remarkable 43-match unbeaten run but also presented a potentially difficult challenge for Luis de la Fuente's side when the competition resumes in March.

Although both England and Spain had already secured places in the quarterfinals ahead of Sunday's clash, England's victory saw them leapfrog Spain to finish top of Group A3, leaving the Spanish in second place.

That means England are theoretically in line for an easier quarterfinal opponent, while Spain face the prospect of a tougher challenge to reach the final four, reports Xinhua.

Germany's stunning 5-0 win over the Netherlands on Monday night took Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of Group A2, while France, now coached by Zinedine Zidane, tops Group A1, setting up the possibility of a meeting with a coach and several players well known in Spain.

Spain's other possible quarterfinal opponent will come from Group A4, where Portugal have already secured qualification, while Denmark and Norway are competing for the remaining quarter-final spot. Portugal will face Wales on Tuesday, while Denmark takes on Norway, with the final standings still to be decided.

Spain's triumph at the World Cup this summer gives De la Fuente reasons for optimism. His side comfortably beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals, while a late goal from Mikel Merino eliminated Portugal in the round of 16.

However, a possible encounter with France, Germany or the winner of Group A4 looks tougher than England's potential opponents, who include Belgium, the Netherlands or the runner-up in Group A4.

De la Fuente will also hope that his key players are in their best form when March comes around, with Rodri Hernandez sorely missed against England.

Whatever happens, fans look certain to enjoy two games of the highest level, which will give Spain the opportunity to show that Sunday's defeat was merely a blip in their magnificent recent trajectory.