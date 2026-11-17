MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP will distribute a record 5.7 billion tenge (about $12.8 million) in dividends among its participants based on its 2025 financial results, KazTransOil (KTO) announced today.

The decision was made at a meeting of the KazTransOil Board of Directors on November 13, 2026. The amount represents the largest dividend distribution in MunaiTas's history since the partnership was established in 2001.

"The record volume of distributed dividends is due to "MunaiTas" NWPC" LLP achieving a high net profit for 2025, including through ensuring the oil pipeline's throughput at a level exceeding its design capacity since its commissioning", KTO said.

The company attributed its strong operational and financial performance to the efficient organization of technological processes and the use of modern high-tech solutions in oil transportation. These include anti-turbulence additives, which increase pipeline throughput and help ensure more efficient use of its infrastructure.

MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company was established in December 2001. KTO holds a 51% stake in the company, while CNPC Exploration and Development Company Ltd. owns the remaining 49%.

MunaiTas owns the Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline, which was commissioned in 2004. The pipeline is 455.1 kilometers long, has a diameter of 610 millimeters, and an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes.

The pipeline transports oil from fields in Kazakhstan's Aktobe and Atyrau regions for processing at the Atyrau Oil Refinery, as well as for further transfer to the Atyrau-Samara and Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline systems and railway transport.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.