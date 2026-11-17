Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Organizes First Introductory Meeting on Psychological Support Groups in the Local Community
(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 17 November 2026
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized its first introductory meeting on psychological support groups in the local community at the Dubai Women’s Association in Al Khawaneej, with the participation of a number of women. The meeting aimed to raise awareness of the importance of these groups and their role in promoting psychological and social well-being, while strengthening individuals’ ability to cope with life and family challenges.
The meeting forms part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to expand access to psychological and social support services across Dubai through support groups tailored to the needs of women and children. These groups aim to alleviate psychological stress, strengthen coping skills, and reduce social isolation, ultimately contributing to improved quality of life and greater family and community stability.
In her opening remarks, H.E. Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that investing in women’s psychological and social well-being is an investment in family stability and social cohesion. She noted that the Foundation continues to develop its services and community programmes based on a people-centred vision that places individuals at the heart of its priorities. This approach reflects the importance of moving beyond responding to psychological and social needs towards promoting awareness, prevention, and resilience in the face of challenges.
Her Excellency stated: “Building a cohesive society begins with empowering individuals to face life’s challenges with confidence and awareness. Guided by our belief that psychological and social support is a shared humanitarian and community responsibility, we are committed to expanding access to support groups as a valuable resource that enhances women’s quality of life, fosters a culture of solidarity and mutual support, and equips women with the tools and capabilities needed to achieve balance and stability in their family and social lives.”
The meeting featured an introductory presentation by Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, who outlined the concept, objectives, and operational approaches of psychological support groups. She also highlighted their key benefits, including opportunities to exchange experiences, foster a sense of belonging, and develop positive strategies for managing stress and various life situations.
Dr. Al Bahri explained that the success of these groups depends on a set of professional and ethical principles, most notably maintaining confidentiality, respecting voluntary participation, accepting diverse experiences, and listening without judgment or pressure to disclose personal information. She emphasized that clearly establishing these principles helps create a supportive environment that safeguards participants’ dignity and strengthens their trust in the group.
She further clarified that psychological support groups differ from group therapy in both their nature and objectives. While support groups focus on mutual assistance and shared experiences, they are not a substitute for psychotherapy or specialized professional interventions. She stressed the importance of ensuring that participants understand the scope and limitations of this form of support and are aware of the appropriate pathways to access professional services when needed.
The meeting also introduced the initiative’s team and the facilitators responsible for managing the groups, presented the different types of support groups and their organizational mechanisms, and provided attendees with an opportunity to ask questions and learn about registration and participation procedures.
DFWAC plans to organize a range of support groups both within its premises and at external locations. These will include specialized groups for women and children who have experienced violence and abuse, as well as community-based groups targeting women across Dubai. The latter will focus on developing life and family skills, strengthening women’s ability to navigate challenges, and fostering more balanced and stable social relationships.
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized its first introductory meeting on psychological support groups in the local community at the Dubai Women’s Association in Al Khawaneej, with the participation of a number of women. The meeting aimed to raise awareness of the importance of these groups and their role in promoting psychological and social well-being, while strengthening individuals’ ability to cope with life and family challenges.
The meeting forms part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to expand access to psychological and social support services across Dubai through support groups tailored to the needs of women and children. These groups aim to alleviate psychological stress, strengthen coping skills, and reduce social isolation, ultimately contributing to improved quality of life and greater family and community stability.
In her opening remarks, H.E. Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that investing in women’s psychological and social well-being is an investment in family stability and social cohesion. She noted that the Foundation continues to develop its services and community programmes based on a people-centred vision that places individuals at the heart of its priorities. This approach reflects the importance of moving beyond responding to psychological and social needs towards promoting awareness, prevention, and resilience in the face of challenges.
Her Excellency stated: “Building a cohesive society begins with empowering individuals to face life’s challenges with confidence and awareness. Guided by our belief that psychological and social support is a shared humanitarian and community responsibility, we are committed to expanding access to support groups as a valuable resource that enhances women’s quality of life, fosters a culture of solidarity and mutual support, and equips women with the tools and capabilities needed to achieve balance and stability in their family and social lives.”
The meeting featured an introductory presentation by Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, who outlined the concept, objectives, and operational approaches of psychological support groups. She also highlighted their key benefits, including opportunities to exchange experiences, foster a sense of belonging, and develop positive strategies for managing stress and various life situations.
Dr. Al Bahri explained that the success of these groups depends on a set of professional and ethical principles, most notably maintaining confidentiality, respecting voluntary participation, accepting diverse experiences, and listening without judgment or pressure to disclose personal information. She emphasized that clearly establishing these principles helps create a supportive environment that safeguards participants’ dignity and strengthens their trust in the group.
She further clarified that psychological support groups differ from group therapy in both their nature and objectives. While support groups focus on mutual assistance and shared experiences, they are not a substitute for psychotherapy or specialized professional interventions. She stressed the importance of ensuring that participants understand the scope and limitations of this form of support and are aware of the appropriate pathways to access professional services when needed.
The meeting also introduced the initiative’s team and the facilitators responsible for managing the groups, presented the different types of support groups and their organizational mechanisms, and provided attendees with an opportunity to ask questions and learn about registration and participation procedures.
DFWAC plans to organize a range of support groups both within its premises and at external locations. These will include specialized groups for women and children who have experienced violence and abuse, as well as community-based groups targeting women across Dubai. The latter will focus on developing life and family skills, strengthening women’s ability to navigate challenges, and fostering more balanced and stable social relationships.
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