MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading global executive search firm specializing in technology leadership, today announced the appointment of Charlie Zhang as Chief Financial Officer. Zhang will lead Riviera's global finance organization and partner with the executive team on growth strategy, capital allocation, and long-term financial performance. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Michael Newcomer.

Zhang joins Riviera from FranConnect, an enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of ION Analytics, a global provider of financial data, software, and content whose brands include Dealogic, Mergermarket, and Debtwire.

Earlier in his career, Zhang was a private equity investor at Warburg Pincus in New York. Before that, he worked in investment banking at Citigroup, where he advised technology and financial services clients on M&A and financing transactions. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a JD from Harvard Law School.

“Our clients sit on both sides of the table. Some help run companies, and some invest in them,” said Michael Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer of Riviera Partners.“Charlie has worked in both seats and has spent years in the room with boards and investors deciding where to put capital. As clients hire us for more than executive search, to build engineering and AI teams, get advice on leadership and org design, and recruit individual technical talent, that perspective will help us invest in the right places and raise the standard of service we deliver. We're thrilled to welcome Charlie to Riviera.”

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is the largest functionally focused executive search firm on the planet, specializing in placing technical talent. Our global team uniquely supports innovative boards, investors and companies from Seed to the Fortune 1. Visit RivieraPartners.com.

CONTACT: Ben Stephenson...