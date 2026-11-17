MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneur and consumer-brand leader brings commercial expertise to the Board as consumer expectations reshape everyday pest management for homes and businesses

SURPRISE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), an innovator in responsible rodent population management, today announced the appointment of JoAnna Abrams to its Board of Directors, effective November 16, 2026. In connection with the appointment, the Board increased its size to eight members. The Company believes the appointment adds consumer-brand and commercial-market expertise to the Board as the Company focuses on profitable growth across its consumer and professional markets. Ms. Abrams will also serve on the Board's Commercialization Committee. The Board has determined that she qualifies as an independent director under applicable Nasdaq listing standards.

“JoAnna brings commercial experience and a strong understanding of how price, product performance, and responsible practices influence purchasing decisions,” said Matthew Szot, chairman of SenesTech's Board of Directors.“We believe her experience building brands will be valuable to our Board and Commercialization Committee as we work to expand customer adoption and translate revenue growth into improved profitability.”

Ms. Abrams is an entrepreneur and consumer-brand leader with more than two decades of experience in how health-conscious demand moves from households to businesses. At PepsiCo, Nestlé and Toyota, she launched products across retail, food service and B2B channels. As founder and CEO of Mindclick, the Product IntelligenceTM company, she pioneered supply chain product ratings with Marriott International and now guides purchasing on more than 150,000 products for hospitality, real estate and healthcare organizations.

Ms. Abrams was named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500 and is an IMAGINE Leader in the global CEO community co-founded by former Unilever CEO Paul Polman. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois.

“Pest management is a challenge every home and business faces, in a category where I believe expectations for responsible solutions are rising.” said Ms. Abrams.“I believe SenesTech is well positioned for that shift, and I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to build long-term value for stockholders.”

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) is advancing the future of rodent control and integrated pest management (IPM). Its products deliver long-term control of rodent populations by limiting reproduction, complementing the sanitation, exclusion, monitoring and targeted removal tools that make up modern IPM programs, as regulations and customer expectations move the industry toward more responsible approaches. The Company serves consumer and professional markets through Evolve®, an easy-to-use soft bait, and ContraPest®, a liquid formulation for professional pest management, along with assessment and monitoring services that help customers measure results.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's growth opportunities, commercial expansion, market adoption and expected benefits of the appointment of Ms. Abrams to the Board of Directors. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that the appointment of Ms. Abrams adds consumer-brand and commercial-market expertise to the Board as the Company focuses on profitable growth across its consumer and professional markets; our belief that Ms. Abrams' experience building brands will be valuable to our Board and Commercialization Committee as we work to expand customer adoption and translate revenue growth into improved profitability; the belief that expectations for responsible solutions in the pest management category are rising; the belief that SenesTech is well positioned for the shift of rising expectations for responsible solutions; and the expectation that Ms. Abrams will work with her fellow directors and the management team to build long-term value for stockholders. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in SenesTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SenesTech undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700,...

Company Contact:

Tom Chesterman, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 233-7533,...