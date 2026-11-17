MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players Health to expand broker relationships and investment in sports & fitness MGA Founder Tyrre Burks to lead Highstreet's new sports & fitness retail division beginning December 1

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Players Health, a leading provider of athlete safety and insurance solutions backed by Bluestone Equity Partners, today announced that it has completed the sale of its retail insurance brokerage to Highstreet Insurance Partners (“Highstreet”). The transaction positions Players Health to focus its investment and resources on its sports and fitness managing general agent (MGA), with opportunities to expand independent broker relationships and specialty underwriting capabilities. Highstreet will build on the brokerage's established presence through its new sports & fitness retail division, which Players Health founder and CEO Tyrre Burks will lead beginning December 1, 2026. Following Burks' departure, Players Health intends to announce its next CEO.

“Players Health exists to make sports safer for athletes, and everything the company does has to serve that mission,” said Tyrre Burks, founder and CEO of Players Health.“This transaction opens new opportunities for both businesses. Players Health can deepen its focus on the MGA, bringing brokers the athlete data and underwriting tools they need, while Highstreet provides a strong platform to build on the brokerage's momentum. I look forward to leading its new sports & fitness division.”

Brokers working with Players Health will see no disruption to existing coverage or service. Its underwriting platform will continue serving brokers across youth, amateur, and collegiate sports, as well as select golf and fitness markets. With the retail brokerage now part of Highstreet, Players Health has additional flexibility to deepen existing broker partnerships and expand MGA distribution. The company has recorded six consecutive years of growth and serves over 10 million athletes across 40,000 programs nationwide.

“At Highstreet, we understand the importance of a strong brand when launching a new division,” said Todd Macumber, Chief Growth Officer at Highstreet Insurance Partners.“Tyrre brings an established reputation and an extensive network of relationships in both the sports and insurance industries, which will help build credibility and recognition for our newly established division while also strengthening the entire firm. We are committed to supporting Tyrre's mission of safety and accessible care for all athletes.”

“This transaction creates an opportunity to invest even more deliberately in Players Health's next phase of growth,” said Jake Harris, a member of the Players Health Board of Directors and Principal at Bluestone Equity Partners.“With a dedicated focus on its MGA, Players Health can deepen its specialty underwriting and athlete-safety capabilities while expanding relationships with brokers across sports and fitness. We're also pleased that Highstreet and Tyrre are well positioned to continue building the retail business.”

Willis Re Capital Solutions acted as the Exclusive Financial Advisor to Players Health on the transaction.

Both organizations intend to further expand the relationship between the Highstreet brokerage and Players Health MGA in the years ahead, with the shared goal of advancing the sports insurance industry. Burks will support Players Health's leadership transition through December 1, 2026 and will continue to lead the Players Health Foundation, which launched in 2022 to give back to young athletes and youth sports organizations in underserved communities.

About Players Health

Players Health provides insurance protection and risk-management solutions for youth, amateur, fitness, and collegiate sports nationwide. Protecting over 10 million athletes across 40,000 programs, Players Health delivers insurance coverage, athlete safety education and compliance resources that help create safer environments and reduce risk. Guided by the belief that every athlete deserves a safe place to play, Players Health works to strengthen safety standards across the sports ecosystem. Learn more at .

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at .

About Bluestone Equity Partners

Bluestone Equity Partners is a specialized private equity firm headquartered in New York City, built to bring institutional investment discipline to the global Sports, Media, & Entertainment industry. Bluestone combines deep industry expertise, global perspective, differentiated access, and trusted relationships to partner with proven, high-growth businesses and management teams. The firm invests across the industry, working alongside its partners to accelerate strategic growth, strengthen market position, and build enduring value. For more information, visit

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