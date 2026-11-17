MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Aviation Holdings Inc. (“Crown Aviation”) announced today that it completed the acquisition of Silver King Helicopters Inc. (“Silver King”) on November 5, 2026. Based in northern BC, Silver King is an established helicopter operator primarily serving the mining and mineral exploration sectors. The acquisition marks Crown Aviation's first completed transaction under its growth-by-acquisition plan to consolidate Canada's deeply fragmented aviation industry. Through the acquisition of established aviation businesses, Crown Aviation is building a diversified portfolio of proven operators providing mission-critical services to essential industries and remote communities across Canada.

Founded in 2012, Silver King has grown from a single helicopter to a fleet of 13 Airbus AStar AS350 B2 and B3 helicopters, flying a wide range of mission profiles across Western Canada and the North. Silver King holds BARS Gold certification and is recognized for its comprehensive training programs, strong community relationships, and experienced flight crews operating in some of Canada's most remote regions.

“We are actively seeking established operators with robust balance sheets, long-term service contracts, well-capitalized and growing customer bases, and strong free cash flow generation. Silver King met each of those conditions and provides a strong foundation upon which to advance our plans to consolidate the sector,” said Trevor Davidson, CEO of Crown Aviation.“Silver King's longstanding commitment to training, education, and safety has deservedly earned it recognition as a market leader. On behalf of everyone at Crown Aviation, we are thrilled to have completed this transaction and recognize the responsibility that comes with upholding Silver King's standards, supporting its people, and advancing its operations throughout British Columbia and across Canada for many years to come.”

Central to Crown Aviation's growth-by-acquisition strategy is preserving the management teams, pilots, engineers, and day-to-day operating personnel of the businesses it acquires, while providing the resources and support necessary to facilitate their continued growth.

“After building Silver King Helicopters over the past fourteen years, finding the right long-term partner for our employees, customers, and business was our highest priority,” said Missy and Ryan Hinds, Co-Founders of Silver King Helicopters. “Working with and getting to know Trevor and his team, it's clear they share our values and are the right partners to support Silver King's next chapter by preserving the people, culture, and reputation that we've worked so hard to build.”

“Investing in our people, strengthening operational safety, and supporting the health and well-being of our employees are fundamental to our long-term success,” said Martin Pesant, President of Crown Aviation.“Drawing on more than 35 years of aviation operations experience, I look forward to working alongside the Silver King team, learning from their experienced aviation professionals, and supporting their continued success.”

With its first acquisition complete, Crown Aviation has established the foundation from which it intends to expand its portfolio of aviation businesses operating across Canada.

About Silver King Helicopters Inc.

Based in Smithers, BC, Silver King is a leading Canadian helicopter operator with a common fleet of 13 Airbus AStar AS350 B2 and B3 helicopters. Serving the mining, mineral exploration, forestry, wildfire suppression, utilities, environmental services, government, and tourism sectors, Silver King specializes in mission-critical services, flying in some of Canada's most remote and challenging environments. Recognized for its robust training programs, superior customer service, and unwavering commitment to safety, Silver King was acquired by Crown Aviation in November 2026 and continues to operate under its own name, brand, and livery, as part of the Crown Aviation group of companies.

About Crown Aviation Holdings Inc.

Crown Aviation is a consolidator of Canadian aviation businesses providing mission-critical services across the mining, exploration, utilities, forestry, infrastructure, emergency response, and wildfire suppression sectors. Building a diversified portfolio within a deeply fragmented industry, Crown Aviation seeks to realize economies of scale and operating efficiencies by sharing resources, capital, and best practices across its platform companies while maintaining an unwavering commitment to operational safety and the well-being of all its employees. Through its growing network of aviation businesses, Crown Aviation supports Canada's essential industries, national supply chains, and remote communities that depend on aviation for the movement of essential goods and services year-round.

Media Contact:

For further information, visit our website at and contact our management team directly at the details below:

Trevor Davidson

Chief Executive Officer

Crown Aviation Holdings Inc.

(647) 741-4568

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