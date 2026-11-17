MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVENANT HOUSE OFFERS YEAR-ROUND SUSTAINABLE, LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS FOR AN INCREASING NUMBER OF HOMELESS YOUTH

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, November 17, 2026 – This November, Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, Covenant House will host its 16th annual Sleep Out to raise more than $16 million for 24/7 shelter, sanctuary, and comprehensive services for young people overcoming homelessness. As part of Sleep Out, 4,000 people, on more than 650 teams, are giving up their beds for a night of solidarity with Covenant House and the young people it serves.

More than 4.2 million youth and young adults experience homelessness each year, according to Chapin Hall. Many are escaping abuse, family rejection, or trafficking, and about half of unhoused youth experienced homelessness for the first time within the past year.

“There is extraordinary power in thousands of people choosing to come together for one night with a shared purpose,” said Bill Bedrossian, president and CEO of Covenant House International.“Sleep Out reminds us that when people unite around the belief that every young person deserves safety, dignity, and opportunity, we can build a movement strong enough to help end youth homelessness.”

The 2026 Covenant House Sleep Out will bring together participants in 20 cities across the United States, Canada, and Guatemala. On November 19, thousands will Sleep Out at Covenant House sites and at some of the country's most iconic sports venues, including Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Soldier Field in Chicago. Additionally, a Sleep Out hosted by Covenant House Georgia took place at Truist Park in Atlanta on November 13 and raised over $1 million.

Funds raised are put to work immediately for warm beds, clean linens, nourishing food, clothing, education, job training, career development, physical and mental health care, legal aid, and housing navigation, helping young people move from crisis toward stability and sustainable independence.

The Sleep Out movement is connected by Cisco, a longtime partner whose participation has grown from just seven Sleepers in 2014 to as many as 700 participants across the company. Other key partners supporting the movement include Accenture, Atlanta Braves Foundation, Cencora, Compass International Holdings, Delta Air Lines, Gas South, Gillette Stadium, Humble Bundle, New York Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Take-Two Interactive, and Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation. From stadiums and ballparks to Covenant House sites across the Americas, each Sleep Out is united by a shared conviction. Youth homelessness is preventable and solvable when people choose to act together. By joining as a Sleeper or supporting a participant, individuals and companies can help Covenant House provide young people with immediate safety while building pathways toward long-term stable housing.

To learn more, register, or support a Sleep Out participant, visit sleepout.org. For interviews with Covenant House staff or youth, please contact Nicole Brown at ....

ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE

Covenant House is the leading organization in North and Central America serving youth experiencing homelessness and survivors of human trafficking. Primarily privately funded, Covenant House operates 24/7 in 34 cities across five countries, providing safe shelter and comprehensive services. Grounded in unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support, Covenant House empowers youth to overcome adversity and build independent futures. Together with committed partners, Covenant House is advancing a shared vision to end youth homelessness.

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Phillies Sleep Out in 2025 Yankee Stadium Sleep Out

CONTACT: Pam Sandonato SVP, Brand + Communications, Covenant House International... Nicole Brown PR Strategist, Mixte Communications...