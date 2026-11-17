MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoppers can save on e-bikes, kids' bikes, BMX, and more from November 12 through November 30

Madison, Wisconsin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Cycle Group (PCG), parent company of the accessible cycling brands Schwinn and Mongoose, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings. Through November 30, shoppers can get up to 50% off sitewide at Schwinn and up to 40% off sitewide at Mongoose, with deals on bikes, scooters, and more to encourage less time on screens and more time outside.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Include:

Schwinn: Up to 50% Off Sitewide



E-Bike: The Regent Electric Bike is 50% off during the holiday sale, making everyday rides easier, with pedal assist and a thumb throttle for an extra boost on commutes, errands, and neighborhood rides. The Regent goes up to 20 mph and offers a range of up to 35 miles. Available at SchwinnBikes.com ($489)



E-Scooter: The Typhoon Electric Scooter is 20% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering a beginner-friendly, compact ride with a wide deck for added stability, making short commutes and quick errands a little more fun. Available at SchwinnBikes.com ($319.99)



First-time riders: The Elm and Koen 12” Balance Bikes are a great first bike for little riders learning to balance and build confidence on two wheels. Available at 20% off, these pedal-free bikes help kids build the skills they need before transitioning to a traditional bike. Available at SchwinnBikes.com ($55.99)

Mongoose: Up to 40% Off Sitewide



The Legion L20 BMX Bike is a great gift for tweens and teens interested in getting into BMX. It's designed for beginner freestyle riders, featuring a lightweight, durable frame for learning new tricks and building confidence at the skate park. It is available at 40% off for the holiday sale. Available at Mongoose.com ($179.99)



The Status 24” Mountain Bike is available at 40% off and features a durable full-suspension frame, 21-speed shifting, and knobby tires for a smooth, stable ride on neighborhood streets and off-road trails. Available at Mongoose.com ($257.99)

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions run through November 30, 2026. To shop the sales, visit SchwinnBikes.com and Mongoose.com. High-resolution media assets for Schwinn and Mongoose can be found here.

About Pacific Cycle Group

Pacific Cycle Group (PCG) is a leading cycling company and home to iconic bicycle brands Schwinn and Mongoose. PCG focuses on making cycling accessible and enjoyable for riders of all ages and abilities. Through its portfolio of brands, PCG continues to inspire more people to get outside, explore, and experience the joy of riding.

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Schwinn and Mongoose Kick Off Black Friday Deals

CONTACT: Madison McMicken...