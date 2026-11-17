Eligible agencies can more efficiently procure roadway safety and mobility insights and analysis services through the agreement, supporting efforts to improve roadway safety and mobility across Washington.



ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As transportation agencies across Washington work to reduce crashes, speeding and other risky driving behaviors, eligible public sector organizations can now procure Michelin Mobility Intelligence through a statewide Traffic Data Analysis Services contract administered by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES). The agreement enables eligible state agencies, local governments, tribal nations, higher education institutions and other qualified organizations to engage with Michelin Mobility Intelligence's road safety, mobility insights and analytics services through a streamlined purchasing process.

“For more than a century, Michelin has been committed to making mobility safer,” said Anderson Abernathy, President & COO of Michelin Mobility Intelligence.“Transportation agencies are being asked to do more with limited resources, and our consultative approach helps them identify the roadway risks that matter most, prioritize investments where they can have the greatest impact and demonstrate measurable safety outcomes. Together, we're helping agencies make informed decisions that protect people and the communities they serve.”

“Through our analysis of roadway risk factors across Washington communities, we've seen the value of using objective mobility data to better understand where and why risky driving behaviors occur,” said Staci Hoff, PhD, Research Director at the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.“Access to proactive roadway insights helps agencies identify potential safety concerns before crashes happen, helping transportation and safety professionals prioritize resources, evaluate potential countermeasures, and support informed decisions.”

Michelin Mobility Intelligence has an established track record supporting transportation agencies across Washington, including:



Identifying high-risk corridors and intersections across two Washington counties through work with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) as part of a Governor's Highway Safety Association (GHSA) grant initiative.

Analyzing speeding, harsh braking, and vulnerable road user risk patterns to help pinpoint locations where proactive safety improvements could have the greatest impact. Examining mobility and transportation management challenges associated with major events, including independent research on 2026 World Cup host cities like Seattle, highlighting the value of data-driven planning, cross-agency coordination, and proactive safety strategies.



Through the statewide procurement agreement, eligible organizations can procure Michelin Mobility Intelligence's trusted services including crash risk modeling, vulnerable road users crash risk models, before-and-after safety studies and other statewide mobility intelligence reporting.

Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 22,000 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

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