MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS28 result code alerts ecommerce teams when an order is headed to a home on the market, a favorite drop point for fraudsters receiving high-value goods

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraudsters have figured out that a real address is better cover than a fake one, and are using ' homes for sale' to receive expensive goods that are easy to resell, scamming retailers in the process. Melissa, a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, is helping retailers fight back ahead of the holiday shipping peak with AS28, a fraud signal that flags when a shipping address belongs to a home currently listed for sale. The“Address Listed for Sale” result code is returned automatically by Melissa's address verification products, including Address Object, giving ecommerce teams a way to stop these orders before they leave the warehouse.

“As real, deliverable addresses, homes that are for sale pass standard verification checks, making them convenient drop points for high-value deliveries, such as smartphones, jewelry, and gift cards,” said Bud Walker, Chief Information Officer, Melissa.“Many of these homes sit empty between showings. They also experience steady foot traffic such as agents, buyers, and contractors. Neighbors rarely notice a stranger picking up a package from the porch, creating a prime situation for fraudulent activity.”

Criminologists at Georgia State University tracked 650 deliveries of illicit goods sent to vacant“mule addresses,” finding that 72% went to properties listed for sale. On average, the first delivery arrived nine days after the listing went live. The risk increases during the holidays, when order volume spikes and fulfillment teams have less time to look closely at each order.

“When a verified address is currently listed for sale, 'AS28' appears automatically in Address Object and Personator result codes – no integration changes needed,” added Walker.“The listing data comes from a proprietary partner source rather than MLS feeds and refreshes weekly. For retailers who want more detail on a flagged address, a new endpoint in Melissa's Property web service returns the home's listing date, price changes, and sold status.”

A flag doesn't necessarily mean an order is fraudulent, as many sellers still live in their listed homes until escrow close. Retailers should instead treat AS28 as a signal that the order deserves a second look and action that may include sending flagged high-value orders to manual review, requiring a signature at delivery, or holding a shipment until the buyer's identity is confirmed. Adding Melissa's Personator identity verification to the mix helps teams further tighten reviews on risky orders.

Beyond retail, AS28 also gives insurers an early read on changes in occupancy and ownership, helps lenders catch occupancy misrepresentation on loan and HELOC applications, and gives marketers a timely signal that a household is about to move.

To learn more about AS28 and Melissa's address verification and fraud prevention tools, visit address-verification or call 1-800-MELISSA. Retailers can also download Melissa's free ebook, 7 Keys to Unlocking E-Commerce Success with Your Address Data.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 250+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with offices across four continents. Melissa's suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM, and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa's 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

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