MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TIGER-1 Phase 1/2a trial will evaluate ITX-402 in children with Diffuse Midline Glioma, including Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, following standard-of-care therapy

Patient enrollment is targeted to begin early 2027

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intryx TM Therapeutics, LL (formerly known as NanOlogy, LLC ) (“Intryx”), a clinical-stage oncology company leading the development of intratumoral cancer therapeutics enabled by its PurcisionTM Platform Technology, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of an investigational new drug (IND) application for ITX-402 in brain neoplasms. The company plans to initiate TIGER-1, a Phase 1/2a pediatric clinical trial, to evaluate ITX-402 in diffuse midline glioma (DMG) including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

ITX-402 is a large surface area microparticle (LSAM) of cisplatin, a proven therapeutic, in suspension for stereotactic intratumoral delivery to brain tumors resulting in continuous concentrated local drug release over time.

The open-label dose-escalating Phase 1/2a single-arm trial (NCT07767110 ), titled T argeted LSAM-Cisplatin I nfusion in G liomas, E valuation of R esponse (TIGER-1), is designed to enroll up to 20 patients to evaluate safety, drug exposure, and clinical activity of ITX-402 in patients with confirmed DMG/DIPG following standard-of-care therapy.

“IND clearance of ITX-402 marks an important achievement in the fight against DMG/DIPG, one of the most challenging pediatric cancers to treat,” said Intryx Chief Executive Officer David Arthur.“Our preclinical research demonstrated drug activity in DMG/DIPG models and the feasibility and safety of injecting ITX-402 into precise areas of the brain. We look forward to initiating this trial and the possibility of a new therapeutic option for children with this devastating disease.”

Intryx is collaborating with WEP Clinical, Morrisville NC, as its clinical research organization to conduct the TIGER-1 clinical trial.

About Diffuse Midline Glioma including Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

DMG/DIPG is a highly lethal inoperable brain tumor that afflicts approximately 350 children and their families each year in the United States. Median survival is less than one year and fewer than 2% of patients survive five years. Current treatment options including radiotherapy and dordaviprone offer limited benefits and a significant unmet need exists for newer therapies to improve quality of life and survival.

About Purcision TM Platform Technology

Purcision converts small molecules into large surface area microparticles (LSAMs) optimized for intratumoral delivery aimed at increasing solid tumor response without increasing systemic toxicity. LSAMs are comprised of 100% pure drug, with no excipients or coating agents, and feature a particle size designed for tumor retention, increased surface area for continuous concentrated local drug release over time, and reduced bulk density for homogeneity in suspension at time of use. Each new LSAM offers composition-of-matter patentability protecting these key regulatory specifications.

About Intryx Therapeutics

Intryx Therapeutics (intryxtx.com), formerly known as NanOlogy, is a clinical-stage oncology company developing intratumoral investigational drugs enabled by the Purcision Platform Technology. Clinical proof of concept has been established in multiple solid tumors and local routes of administration. Intryx is advancing ITX-402 as its lead program through pediatric and planned adult brain tumor trials. The Purcision technology is being expanded to develop novel small molecules as intratumoral treatments that have validated clinical activity but are limited by systemic toxicity.

Contacts

ICR Healthcare

Mark Corbae (media) / Stephanie Carrington (investors)

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