On September 14, 2026, Baldwin announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Sequence Holdings and DFO Management at a price of $32.50 per share in cash.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed buyout price is inherently fair or if it improperly shortchanges Baldwin's investors. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, numerous stock analysts were maintaining a price target of $36.00 per share for Baldwin's shares.

Baldwin shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750. Alternatively, investors may contact the firm via email at ... or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit .

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

1234 West Chester Pike, Suite 300

West Chester, PA 19382

(484) 229 - 0750



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