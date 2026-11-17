MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Positive Data Validate the Potential of NS002 in the Treatment of Anaphylaxis as Company Prepares to Initiate Pivotal Study in the Fourth Quarter of 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced highlights of positive data presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (“ACAAI”) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, held November 12-16 in Phoenix, Arizona. Results from the Company's NP007 trial, a Phase 2 study of NS002, its investigational intranasal epinephrine powder for the treatment of anaphylaxis, were selected for oral presentation in the“Distinguish Industry and Late Breaking Abstracts” session and as posters during the conference. Additional survey results of U.S. allergists on the importance of speed of onset in anaphylaxis were also presented.

The data presented at the ACAAI highlighted results from the NP007 study, which demonstrated that NS002 achieved faster time to therapeutic threshold as compared to an autoinjector. NS002 reached the 100 pg/mL threshold sooner than the autoinjector after both single and repeat dosing. Potential superiority was also demonstrated against the autoinjector in conditions of severe nasal congestion. No serious adverse events were observed. Additional survey data of U.S. allergists showed that prescribers emphasize speed of onset and the proportion of patients reaching the therapeutic level within the first minutes as meaningful differences when considering therapeutic options.

“We believe the data presented to the allergy and immunology community at ACAAI represent an important validation of NS002 and the potential of our Nasax® platform,” said Brendan O'Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Nasus Pharma.“We are encouraged by these results, and confident in the program as we prepare to initiate the NS002 pivotal study before the end of 2026 and a topline data readout in the first quarter of 2027.”

Detailed results and presentations are available on the ACAAI website.

About Nasus Pharma Ltd.

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus Pharma's intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus Pharma's proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity's rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”,“would,” or the negative of these words, similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nasus Pharma is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the belief that the presentations made at ACAAI validate NS002 and demonstrate the potential of the Nasax® platform; the anticipated initiation of the NS002 pivotal study before the end of 2026; and the anticipation of the topline data readout in the first quarter of 2027. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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