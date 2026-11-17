

Financing backed by 360 Capital, Supernova Invest and Crédit Agricole Alpes Développement, with support from Bpifrance

MountainCore runs complete computer vision applications on low-cost, ultra-low-power chips, cutting deployment time from months to hours Technology already in use with Teledyne e2v, with partnerships spanning Roboflow, Alif Semiconductor



GRENOBLE, France, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MountAIn, a deeptech company whose software enables advanced AI applications to run directly on low-cost, ultra-low-power processors, today announced €7.3 million (approximately $8.3 million) in seed financing from 360 Capital, Supernova Invest and Crédit Agricole Alpes Développement (C2AD), with additional support from Bpifrance.

The financing will accelerate commercialization of MountAIn's MountainCore platform and expansion in the U.S. and Europe, enabling advanced AI to run on inexpensive chips inside cameras, industrial equipment and other connected devices where much of today's AI cannot run.

Making advanced AI practical and affordable at the edge

As AI moves beyond data centers into the physical world, the small, inexpensive processors used in everyday devices often cannot run sophisticated applications. Manufacturers must pay for powerful, energy-hungry hardware or send data to the cloud, adding expense, latency, connectivity requirements and privacy concerns. Adapting AI applications to run on small chips can also take months of specialized engineering.

MountainCore addresses these challenges by automatically adapting complete computer vision applications, including AI models and supporting software, to run on microcontrollers costing less than $10. It can reduce the engineering time required to deploy applications on these chips from months to hours. Once deployed, applications run directly on the device, cutting cloud costs and keeping sensitive data local.

MountainCore reduces model memory requirements by up to threefold, makes better use of on-chip AI accelerators and preserves model accuracy without retraining. It already supports multiple families of ARM-based microcontrollers, reducing the need for costly, hardware-specific optimization.

“AI models are designed for GPUs and data centers, yet most equipment in the real world could run on microcontrollers consuming just milliwatts of power,” said Vincent Huard, CEO and co-founder of MountAIn.“The AI model is only part of the equation. MountainCore enables the entire application to run on these tiny processors. What once took months of engineering now takes hours, and major industrial companies such as Teledyne are already putting the technology to work. This financing will help us turn that early success into large-scale commercial deployment.”

Commercial traction with industry leaders

MountAIn is working with established companies across industrial imaging, semiconductor technology and AI development:



Teledyne e2v, a leader in industrial imaging, demonstrated MountainCore in an edge AI system combining 2D and 3D vision from its Perciva 5D camera at VISION Stuttgart in 2026.

Roboflow, a computer vision development platform used by more than two million developers and 80,000 companies, now offers direct model export to MountAIn's autonomous IBEX vision sensor. Alif Semiconductor has partnered with MountAIn to pioneer advanced computer vision applications on its energy-efficient Ensemble and Balletto processor families.



“The next great leap in AI won't happen only in data centers. It will happen mostly across the billions of devices operating in the physical world,” said François Tison, Partner at 360 Capital.“That requires embedded AI that is both energy-efficient and affordable. MountAIn delivers exactly that, with a level of performance we haven't seen anywhere else.”

IBEX: Advanced AI in remote locations

MountainCore is designed for applications spanning industrial automation, robotics, smart cameras, logistics and critical infrastructure monitoring.

To demonstrate the technology, MountAIn developed IBEX, an autonomous vision sensor that consumes less than 100 milliwatts of power. Solar-powered and satellite-connected, IBEX analyzes images locally in remote, off-grid locations, enabling applications such as early wildfire detection and infrastructure monitoring.

IBEX was named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree, recognizing the technology's potential to bring advanced AI to environments where conventional computing infrastructure is impractical.

Accelerating growth from Grenoble to Silicon Valley

MountAIn will use the funds to commercialize MountainCore, expand its engineering team in Grenoble and strengthen its presence in Europe and Silicon Valley, targeting semiconductor, smart camera and industrial equipment manufacturers. The company also benefits from the support of the ZEBOX and Le Village by CA innovation networks.

“MountAIn has all the ingredients of a future industry leader: highly differentiated proprietary technology, a rapidly growing global market and a founding team capable of turning technological innovation into commercial success,” said Damien Bretegnier, Associate Partner at Supernova Invest.“We're proud to support the company as it takes this next step.”

MountAIn will return to CES in Las Vegas in January 2027 to demonstrate MountainCore's industrial capabilities and showcase IBEX applications designed for remote locations.

About MountAIn

MountAIn is a deeptech company building AI infrastructure for low-cost, ultra-low-power embedded processors. Its MountainCore platform enables developers and manufacturers to deploy complete computer vision applications on resource-constrained chips, without compromising model accuracy. Its IBEX autonomous vision sensor, a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree, demonstrates the technology's capabilities in remote and off-grid environments. Headquartered in Grenoble, France, with a presence in Silicon Valley, MountAIn serves semiconductor manufacturers, camera makers and industrial companies worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Paul Cohen for MountAIn +17187152107