MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CSfC certifications give customers access to operationally proven ruggedized systems designed to protect classified data across all domains

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) today announced that its XSR and G1 ruggedized computing solutions are now certified under the National Security Agency's (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program for hardware and software full-disk encryption. Spectra's G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS (G2), High Performance Recorder (HPR) and ARINC-NAS systems have also been added to the CSfC software encryption certification.

CSfC enables U.S. government customers to use commercial products in layered solutions to protect classified information, including data shared with allied partners. The certifications extend data-at-rest protection across Spectra's ruggedized mission computing, recording and storage systems, giving U.S. and allied customers access to new, operationally proven options for protecting classified information on deployed and emerging platforms.

“As data volumes grow across today's all-domain operations, protecting the information they generate is central to mission success,” said Cory Grosklags, Chief Commercial Officer of Spectra Defense Technologies.“These NSA CSfC certifications give customers trusted options to protect mission data across air, land, sea and space platforms, helping U.S. and allied forces maintain the information needed in some of the world's harshest operational environments.”

The certifications build on Spectra's recent XSR and G1 recertification through the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) for hardware and software full-disk encryption. Spectra's G2, HPR and ARINC-NAS systems were also added to the NIAP software full-disk encryption certification earlier this year. These evaluations extend certified protection across a broader set of mission computing, recording and storage capabilities for U.S. and allied customers.

The CSfC and NIAP certifications reflect Spectra's continued investment in secure, ruggedized computing and data management solutions. Together, these systems help U.S. and allied forces protect mission data across the platforms that capture, store and manage it at the tactical edge.

Spectra's G2 system provides compact, high-performance network-attached storage for platforms with size, weight and power constraints. HPR supports high-bandwidth sensor recording and data offload, while ARINC-NAS provides data storage and management for connected aircraft. XSR and G1 deliver ruggedized computing with dual-layer encryption across all domains.

Spectra's ruggedized and certified encrypted solutions are deployed across multiple U.S. and coalition programs supporting manned and unmanned applications that operate in some of the world's most demanding environments across air, land and sea.

To learn more about Spectra's ruggedized computing and encryption capabilities, visit spectradefense.tech.

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 35 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S., NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

Contact:

Evangela Rodgers

Spectra Defense Technologies

...