MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First quarter establishes foundation for first enterprise customer agreement

and US$13.5 million prepayment for dedicated AI inference services

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanome Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNME,“Quanome”) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on its AI computing business. During the quarter, Quanome entered into an approximately US$18.8 million agreement to purchase 32 NVIDIA-powered GPU servers for the first U.S. AI inference hub of XDT Infrastructure I, LLC (“XDT”), its indirect wholly owned subsidiary.

“This first quarter represents a critical milestone in the launch of Quanome as a business focused on quantum and AI opportunities,” commented Mr. Yang Li, Chief Executive Officer of Quanome Technologies.“Our business pivot led to our first enterprise customer agreement, with an initial order commitment exceeding US$100 million over a five-year term, subject to contractual service-start conditions. Following quarter-end, we received a US$13.5 million prepayment toward future services. It is important for shareholders to recognize the momentum we established in the first quarter that is now supporting our progress toward service commencement.”

Results of Operations & Operational Update

Quanome's established pharmaceutical distribution business, Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd (“Hupan Pharmaceutical,” and, together with Quanome, XDT and Quanome's other subsidiaries, the“Group”), continued to provide the Group's revenue base as XDT prepared to launch services. Quarterly revenue increased 53% year over year to US$2.05 million. Gross profit doubled to US$1.10 million, primarily reflecting higher supplier rebates.

XDT remained pre-revenue at quarter-end. The hub is designed to give enterprise customers dedicated capacity to run AI models on infrastructure that the Group owns and operates.

Following quarter-end, Quanome announced further developments across its quantum and AI strategy. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, XDT secured its first enterprise customer agreement and subsequently received, on October 29, 2026, a US$13.5 million prepayment toward future services. The initial order has a total commitment value exceeding US$100 million over a 60-month term that begins on the service-ready date, subject to contractual service-start conditions. Separately, Quanome also agreed to purchase a further 32 GPU servers on September 29, 2026, bringing the total under purchase agreements to 64.

Management anticipates initial service revenue from Quanome's subsidiary, XDT, to commence in the second or third quarter of fiscal 2027, subject to successful deployment and satisfaction of the service-start conditions. XDT is the commercial focus of Quanome's Quantum and AI Systems stream.

On November 9, 2026, Quanome announced advancements within its Quantum Life Sciences – Molecular Discovery stream, reporting an all-stock agreement to acquire approximately 5% of QAI Labs at closing. QAI Labs is an independent life sciences technology company developing NOVA-3, a platform that combines AI-assisted molecular design with laboratory testing to identify antibodies that could be developed into treatments for disease.

Advanced Nuclear and Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity complete Quanome's four strategic areas of focus, through which the Company aims to build long-term growth and shareholder value.

Ends.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements about infrastructure deployment, service commencement, expected revenue timing, completion of the QAI Labs investment and long-term growth reflect management's current expectations. Actual outcomes may differ materially depending on equipment delivery, satisfaction of contractual conditions, customer and supplier performance, financing availability and other risks described in Quanome's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and any subsequent documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Quanome

Quanome Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNME) is a U.S.-based company headquartered in New York, New York. Quanome is building capabilities and an investment portfolio at the intersection of quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced simulation and intelligent systems. Through internal development, strategic relationships and selected investments, Quanome seeks to translate emerging science into real-world applications across life sciences, cybersecurity, advanced materials, energy, financial systems and other industries shaped by complex computational challenges. For more information, visit .

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