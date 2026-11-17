MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the“Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), a biotechnology company developing BETR-001 for chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine, today announced that it has agreed to grant stock options (the“”) to purchase 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a“”) to a member of its Scientific Advisory Board.

The Options are exercisable at a price of c$0.25 per Common Share, will have a term of ten (10) years, and will vest quarterly over 24 months from the date of grant. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's amended and restated long-term incentive plan dated August 27, 2026, as amended on November 5, 2026 (the“ Plan”). The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the Plan, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“ CSE”), and applicable securities laws.

About BETR-001

BETR-001, the R:R stereoisomer of 2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide (2-Br-LSD), is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD and in development for the preventive treatment of chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine. BetterLife holds a granted U.S. composition-of-matter patent covering BETR-001. The Company is advancing BETR-001 toward a planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the first quarter of 2027, with plans to initiate clinical development during the year. BETR-001 is an investigational product and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding BETR-001 or other programs of the Company. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that BETR-001 or other programs of the Company can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance and operations.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders, such as chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Contact

Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 1-604-221-0595

Brian Ritchie (at LifeSci Advisors)

Email: ...

Phone 1-646-656-1564

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release relating to the Company are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“should”,“could”,“potential”,“possible”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe” or“continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the markets for the treatment of neurological disorders and viral infections; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; implications of disease outbreaks on the Company's operations; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The CSE has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.