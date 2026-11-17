(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management's fiscal Q2 2027 outlook includes expected sales of semiconductor automation equipment. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTFD) ("Nightfood Holdings" or the "Company"), doing business as TechForce Robotics, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, and issued revenue guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal Q1 2027 and Recent Operational Highlights Semiconductor Automation Updates:

Formed TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize semiconductor automation and inspection systems.

Acquired specified technology, designs, and know-how for automated optical inspection machines used in chip-on-wafer-on-substrate advanced semiconductor packaging from Jun Long Machine Industrial Co., Ltd., and licensed the technology exclusively to TechForce Advanced Manufacturing. Announced that TechForce Advanced Manufacturing expects to begin initial wafer automated optical inspection equipment shipments, with management targeting fulfillment of approximately 80 units by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2027, a potential revenue opportunity of approximately $9 million, subject to accepted purchase orders, successful fulfillment, and applicable revenue recognition requirements. The Company also began establishing a wholly owned Taiwan subsidiary and an approximately 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to support wafer automated optical inspection equipment production, assembly, and testing. Service Robotics Updates:

Launched the proprietary Robotic Connective Network, a technology framework designed to enable robots, artificial intelligence systems, sensors, and operational software to communicate and coordinate workflows.

Signed a letter of intent with NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. to evaluate a multisite factory automation program with a nonbinding planning target of up to 5,000 robotic systems, beginning with five pilot systems, subject to site assessments, pilot acceptance, financing, and definitive agreements. Announced a 60-day autonomous robotics pilot at Fairmont Austin to evaluate robotic transport of linens and pool towels across select hotel operations. Corporate Updates:

Appointed two new directors, established three standing board committees, and appointed Yury Pyatigorsky as Chief Financial Officer.

Formed a six-member Industry Advisory Board. Effected a 1-for-150 reverse stock split in support of the Company's proposed Nasdaq uplisting. Management Commentary “Our fiscal first quarter reflected a full quarter of operations at both hotels that drove a 159% increase in consolidated net revenue, while also marking our official entry into semiconductor automation through the formation of TechForce Advanced Manufacturing,” said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Nightfood Holdings.“Our priorities ahead center around the execution of our wafer inspection equipment purchase commitments and beginning to realize the benefits of this new business line. With these opportunities expected to have a more immediate impact on our revenue compared to our RaaS business model, we remain focused on fulfilling our existing purchase commitments while converting a growing pipeline of new opportunities throughout the remainder of the fiscal year.” Fiscal Q1 2027 financial results

Unaudited Three months ended Sep. 30, 2026 Three months ended Sep. 30, 2025 Hotel operations revenue $1,573,037 $314,184 Foodservice packaging revenue $433,758 $418,043 Robotics-as-a-Service revenue $20,782 $49,800 Consolidated net revenue $2,027,577 $782,027 Loss from operations ($3,969,284) ($2,167,334) Net loss ($3,772,196) ($3,695,535) Basic and diluted loss per share ($1.03) ($3.87)

Consolidated net revenue increased by $1.25 million, or 159%, to $2.03 million compared to $0.78 million, primarily because the current quarter included a full quarter of operations at both the Holiday Inn Victorville and the Hilton Garden Inn Rancho Mirage. The prior-year quarter included Victorville from its Aug. 27, 2025, acquisition date and no operating results from Rancho Mirage, which was acquired on Sep. 30, 2025. Foodservice packaging revenue rose approximately 4%, while Robotics-as-a-Service revenue declined due to fewer deployed robots.

Operating loss increased to $3.97 million from $2.17 million, reflecting a full quarter of hotel operating costs and depreciation and amortization at both hotels, higher robotics payroll, materials and supplies, and higher professional fees. Net loss increased to $3.77 million from $3.70 million. Per-share amounts reflect the 1-for-150 reverse stock split that became effective Oct. 20, 2026.

As of Sep. 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $381,652 and a working capital deficit of $30.91 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.26 million for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2026. Management expects to fund ongoing administrative, accounting, and legal expenses through advances under a $10 million line of credit from a related party, under which approximately $5.6 million was undrawn Sep. 30, 2026. Advances are at the lender's sole discretion and are not committed. The Company will require additional financing to fund its operations and planned growth during the 12 months following the issuance of its financial statements for the quarter ended Sep. 30, 2026. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all.

Fiscal Q2 2027 revenue guidance

Based on its current outlook, management expects the Company to generate in the range of approximately $2.7 to $3.0 million in consolidated net revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Business Activities Expected Fiscal Q2 Revenue Hotel operations at the Holiday Inn Victorville and Hilton Garden Inn Rancho Mirage, together with foodservice packaging Between $1.35 million and $1.5 million Service robotics, including Robotics-as-a-Service deployments, and semiconductor automation equipment sales Between $1.35 million and $1.5 million Total consolidated net revenue Between $2.7 million and $3.0 million

The outlook includes expected sales of wafer automated optical inspection equipment through TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc., the Company's wholly owned semiconductor automation subsidiary, which has not generated revenue. The timing of equipment deliveries, customer acceptance where required, and satisfaction of applicable revenue recognition criteria will determine how much of those sales the Company recognizes in the December quarter, and some or all of those sales may not be recognized in that quarter or at all.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is the production of automated optical inspection (“AOI”) systems for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging chip-on-panel-on-substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is a service robotics and hospitality technology company expanding into semiconductor automation. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc., the Company is developing and commercializing AOI systems for semiconductor manufacturing and chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging. TechForce Advanced Manufacturing is also pursuing applications for emerging CoPoS manufacturing processes.

Through TechForce Robotics, Inc. and Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a RoboOp365), the Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software to deploy customized automation solutions for hospitality, foodservice and facilities management, including through its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

The Company supplies foodservice packaging through SWC Group, Inc. (d/b/a CarryoutSupplies.com) and operates the Holiday Inn Victorville and Hilton Garden Inn Rancho Mirage through Victorville Treasure Holdings, LLC and Treasure Mountain Holdings, LLC, respectively. Both hotels serve as operating environments for evaluating robotics deployments.

Learn more at nightfoodholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expected revenue for the fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31, 2026, expected sales and revenue recognition of semiconductor automation equipment, and the Company's business plans. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“may,”“intend,”“expect,”“will,”“project” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based largely on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's need for additional financing and the substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; its working capital deficit; the timing of equipment deliveries, customer acceptance and satisfaction of revenue recognition criteria; the Company's limited operating history in semiconductor automation; dependence on a limited number of customers; seasonality and other factors affecting hotel operations; the deployment and retention of Robotics-as-a-Service customers; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Investors are encouraged to review those filings for additional information.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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