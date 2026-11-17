MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brings more than 35 years of experience scaling data platforms and analytics businesses

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”,“Altus” or“the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced today that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) has appointed Kimberly Stevenson as an independent director, effective November 4, 2026, as part of its ongoing Board refreshment.

Ms. Stevenson has more than 35 years of experience in technology, finance and digital innovation with a proven track record of scaling data platforms and analytics businesses. Her leadership in technology and digital innovation has earned her wide industry recognition, including multiple honours as one of the top CIOs and women in technology.

"Kim has spent her career turning data into a real business advantage. She's done it as a CIO, as an operator running data infrastructure businesses, and as a director of one of the world's leading analytics companies," said Mike Gordon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Altus Group. "As we scale our ARGUS Intelligence Platform and bring more AI-powered insight to CRE, Kim's experience building scalable data platform and analytics businesses is exactly what we want in the boardroom. We're delighted to welcome her to the Board."

Most recently, Ms. Stevenson was Senior Vice President and General Manager of NetApp's Foundational Data Services business unit, and before that led Lenovo's Data Center Group. Earlier, she spent eight years at Intel, including as Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer, and held senior leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Electronic Data Systems and IBM. She has extensive public company board experience, including as an independent director of Verisk Analytics, where she chairs the Risk Committee, and Mitek Systems. Ms. Stevenson holds an MBA from Cornell University and a BS in accounting and business management from Northeastern University.

"Altus Group has the advantage of investment-grade CRE data and a deep presence in the workflows that run the industry. That's an incredibly strong foundation to build off,” said Ms. Stevenson.“I'm excited to join the Board and help the team unlock the full value of that data for clients and shareholders."

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the discussion of our business, strategies and expectations of future performance, including any guidance on financial expectations and anticipated changes to our business lines, proposed changes to our financial statements, and our expectations with respect to cash flows and liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“continue”,“goal”,“objective”,“remain” and other similar terminology.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to: the CRE market conditions; the general state of the economy; our financial performance; our financial targets; our international operations; acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic investments; business interruption events; third party information and data; cybersecurity; industry competition; technology strategy; our subscription renewals; our sales pipeline; professional talent; client concentration and loss of material clients; product enhancements and new product introductions; our use of technology; intellectual property; compliance with laws and regulations; privacy and data protection; artificial intelligence; our leverage and financial covenants; interest rates; inflation; our brand, reputation & social media risk; our ARGUS Intelligence transition; share repurchase programs; fixed price engagements; currency fluctuations; credit; tax matters; financial reporting standards; our contractual obligations; legal proceedings; regulatory review; our insurance limits; our internal and disclosure controls; our dividend payments; the price of our common shares; our capital investments; the issuance of additional common shares and debt; shareholder activism; health and safety hazards; environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters and climate change; and communications regulation, as well as those described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (which are available on SEDAR+ at ).

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

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Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(416) 204-5136

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