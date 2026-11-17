MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlackLine will give customers the ability to leverage OpenAI frontier models with BlackLine's financial trust infrastructure and domain expertise to deliver the next generation of agentic financial operations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM for the Office of the CFO is bringing OpenAI frontier models to the BlackLine platform.

“Finance teams hold themselves to an exceptionally high standard, and the AI they use should meet it,” said Victoria Fan Azalde, Vice President Global Corporate Controller at OpenAI.“BlackLine brings deep expertise in how accounting work is controlled and audited. OpenAI models are designed for work that helps finance organizations move from experimenting with AI to relying on it every day.”

Over 4,300 organizations rely on BlackLine to run and govern their financial operations, giving BlackLine deep insight into how finance work is performed, reviewed and audited. That foundation, combined with OpenAI frontier model capabilities will help shape how agentic AI is applied across the Office of the CFO.

The strategic collaboration will focus on two key areas designed to accelerate audit-ready adoption of agentic AI across the Office of the CFO:



Bringing OpenAI Frontier models to financial operations. BlackLine customers will be able to use OpenAI models within the Agentic Financial Operations Platform. With OpenAI, BlackLine will bring the deep accounting domain expertise, data and governable workflows, allowing digital agents to continuously analyze exceptions, forecast risk and allow finance work correctly and at scale. Both companies see an opportunity to shape how agentic AI is applied to finance and enable AI adoption that is trusted and secure. Giving finance leaders control of their agents. BlackLine will integrate its Finance Control Console with OpenAI so finance teams can continue to see what agents are doing, set limits on what they can do and reinforce human approval where it matters through consistent auditable policies. Both companies share a belief that AI agents in finance should be held to the same standards of accuracy and accountability as the teams they support, with performance that can be measured and verified. This work extends BlackLine's Finance Control Console, the command center where finance teams monitor and govern agent activity.

“CFOs are increasingly embracing AI to improve how their teams work while making security and trust a central part of that adoption,” said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine.“With OpenAI, we're building agents and controls as one system: agents that run real accounting work end to end with frontier intelligence, inside the audit-tested controls finance already trusts. That's how the Office of the CFO moves AI from pilot to production.”

The collaboration represents a critical milestone in BlackLine's vision for Agentic Financial Operations, where AI agents work across financial processes with the context and orchestration needed to deliver meaningful business outcomes. By bringing together frontier AI innovation and audit ready governance, BlackLine aims to help organizations embrace greater autonomy while maintaining the oversight their finance teams and auditors require.

To learn more about BlackLine's approach to Agentic Financial Operations, visit .

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) provides the trust infrastructure where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM, is where the Office of the CFO puts AI to work, governs it at every step, and guarantees its integrity across the work of finance.

By unifying data and embedding AI agents that finance teams direct, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time. Nearly 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit .

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