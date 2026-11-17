Q3 2026 Operating Expenses from Continuing Operations Declined Approximately 14% Year-Over-Year

Wolo Revenue Increased Approximately 110% Year-Over-Year, While Gross Margin Expanded to 69.5%, Reflecting Progress in Its E-Commerce Transformation

Company Generated Approximately $1.1 Million in Positive Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations During the First Nine Months of 2026

Company Continues to Pursue Strategic Sale of CMD to Reduce Debt and Strengthen Its Financial Position

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: LBRA) (“1847 Holdings” or the“Company”), a diversified acquisition holding company focused on identifying and monetizing overlooked, deep-value businesses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a plan to actively market CMD Inc. and CMD Finish Carpentry LLC (collectively,“CMD”) for sale. CMD comprises the CMD Segment within the Company's Construction Operations. As a result, CMD has been classified as held for sale and as discontinued operations under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for all periods presented.

Accordingly, the Company's reported continuing operations for the periods presented reflect the operations of Kyle's Custom Wood Shop, Inc. (“Kyle's”), Wolo Mfg. Corp. and Wolo Industrial Horn & Signal, Inc. (collectively,“Wolo”), Sierra Homes, LLC d/b/a Innovative Cabinets & Design and holding company operations which are classified as corporate services.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Improved Operating Performance: Operating loss from continuing operations narrowed approximately 44% year-over-year to $0.31 million, compared to $0.56 million in the prior-year period.

Reduced Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses from continuing operations decreased approximately 14% year-over-year to $2.05 million, compared to $2.39 million in the prior-year period.

Wolo Revenue Growth: Wolo revenue increased approximately 110% year-over-year to $0.15 million, compared to $0.07 million in the prior-year period, reflecting progress in its transition toward e-commerce sales channels.

Significant Improvement in Wolo Gross Margin: Wolo's gross margin improved to approximately 69.5%, compared to (34.7)% in the prior-year period, supported by a favorable shift in product and channel mix and reduced fulfillment costs.

Stable Gross Margin: Gross margin from continuing operations was approximately 41.9%, compared to approximately 41.8% in the prior-year period.

Lower General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses decreased approximately 18% year-over-year to $0.49 million, compared to $0.60 million in the prior-year period. Lower Professional Fees: Professional fees decreased approximately 42% year-over-year to $0.17 million, compared to $0.29 million in the prior-year period.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Financial Highlights



Improved Operating Performance: Operating loss from continuing operations narrowed approximately 48% year-over-year to $1.57 million, compared to $3.03 million in the prior-year period.

Reduced Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses from continuing operations decreased approximately 36% year-over-year to $6.05 million, compared to $9.43 million in the prior-year period.

Positive Operating Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations totaled approximately $1.10 million, compared to $1.45 million in the prior-year period.

Lower Professional Fees: Professional fees decreased approximately 72% year-over-year to $0.63 million, compared to $2.25 million in the prior-year period. Lower General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses decreased approximately 17% year-over-year to $1.54 million, compared to $1.85 million in the prior-year period.



Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented,“We have narrowed our operating loss from continuing operations in each quarter this year, from approximately $0.80 million in the first quarter to approximately $0.46 million in the second quarter and approximately $0.31 million in the third quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, our operating loss was down approximately 48% and total operating expenses were down approximately 36% compared to the same period last year. We also maintained gross margin from continuing operations of approximately 42% in the third quarter, despite a modest decline in revenue. These results reflect our continued focus on streamlining operations, managing costs, and building a more efficient operating platform. We are particularly encouraged by the progress at Wolo, where revenue more than doubled compared to the prior-year period and gross margin improved significantly as we continued transitioning the business toward higher-margin e-commerce sales channels.”

“Although third-quarter revenue remained modestly below the prior-year period, we believe the operational changes implemented across our portfolio are establishing a stronger foundation for future performance,” continued Mr. Roberts.“At Kyle's, our focus remains on advancing new contract opportunities and converting awarded projects into revenue. At Wolo, we are working to expand product availability and strengthen our presence across e-commerce platforms. In addition, we generated approximately $1.1 million in positive operating cash flow from continuing operations during the first nine months of 2026.”

“Separately, we remain focused on advancing the strategic sale process for CMD,” added Mr. Roberts.“We have received non-binding indications of interest from prospective buyers and are actively evaluating alternative transaction structures, including a potential sale to an employee stock ownership plan. If a sale is completed, we expect to apply a significant portion of the proceeds to the repayment of our outstanding debt obligations, which we believe would meaningfully strengthen our financial position. Our objective is to complete a transaction that maximizes value for shareholders while allowing us to concentrate resources on our continuing operations and future growth opportunities. Although there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed, we remain committed to pursuing a favorable outcome.”

Results from Continuing Operations

Revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $1.74 million, compared to approximately $1.83 million in the prior-year period. The modest decline primarily reflected the timing of new contract awards at Kyle's, partially offset by strong revenue growth at Wolo, which increased approximately 110% year-over-year as the business continued transitioning toward higher-margin e-commerce sales channels.

Kyle's generated revenue of approximately $1.59 million, compared to approximately $1.76 million in the prior-year period. The decrease primarily reflected the timing of new contract awards and the commencement of related performance obligations. Management expects revenue to recover as newly awarded contracts advance toward completion and additional contract awards are obtained.

Wolo generated revenue of approximately $0.15 million, compared to approximately $0.07 million in the prior-year period, representing an increase of approximately 110%. Gross profit increased to approximately $0.11 million, compared to a gross loss of approximately $0.03 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin improved to approximately 69.5%, compared to (34.7)% in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement was primarily attributable to a favorable shift in product and channel mix towards higher-margin direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales, as well as reduced fulfillment and warehousing costs following the transition to a third-party logistics model.

Gross profit from continuing operations was approximately $0.73 million, compared to approximately $0.77 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin remained relatively stable at approximately 41.9%, compared to approximately 41.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses from continuing operations declined to approximately $2.05 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $2.39 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of approximately 14%. The decrease was primarily driven by reductions in professional fees, general and administrative expenses, cost of revenues and personnel costs.

Operating loss from continuing operations improved to approximately $0.31million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $0.56 million in the prior-year period, representing an improvement of approximately 44%.

Net income from continuing operations was approximately $0.49 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $30.1 million in the prior-year period. Net income in both periods was primarily attributable to non-cash gains related to changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities. The Company recorded a gain of approximately $2.6 million from changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities during the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $32.0 million in the prior-year period. These gains were partially offset by interest expense and other financing-related costs.

Net loss attributable to 1847 Holdings, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was approximately $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to 1847 Holdings of approximately $32.3 million in the prior-year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue from continuing operations was approximately $4.48 million, compared to approximately $6.40 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit was approximately $1.86 million, compared to approximately $2.70 million in the prior-year period, representing a gross margin of approximately 41.5%, compared to 42.3% in the prior-year period.

Net loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $9.3 million, compared to net income from continuing operations of approximately $49.5 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year comparison was significantly impacted by non-cash changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities and other financing-related items.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was approximately $1.10 million, compared to approximately $1.45 million in the prior-year period.

Summary of Results from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)