MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New projects with an established Canadian oil and gas producer and a major energy infrastructure company include C$270,000 under contract, with approximately C$700,000 in anticipated follow-on work

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing solutions, announces that its Drone as a Service business has secured survey contracts with two established energy sector customers. Combined, the projects represent nearly C$1 million (approximately US$680,000) in work, including C$270,000 of work currently under contract and approximately C$700,000 of follow-on work expected upon successful execution of the current work. The projects support plant construction and infrastructure development for an established Canadian oil and gas producer and a large energy infrastructure company.

“These projects show the kind of repeat, relationship-driven work we are building in our Drone as a Service business. We have over C$270,000 under contract today and expect further work from the same customers if we execute well, which gives us better visibility into future revenue,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“As we deepen our relationships with energy sector customers, many of whom serve large end clients on multi-year projects, we expect to build a scalable, recurring revenue base across our DaaS network and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

The first customer is an established Canadian oil and gas producer with which the DaaS business team has had a relationship for more than 10 years. The team is currently completing C$150,000 of contracted survey and environmental work related to infrastructure construction for a large project and, upon successful execution, expects approximately C$500,000 of additional work on the project over the next six months.

The second customer is a large energy infrastructure company. The DaaS team has secured C$120,000 of work for plant site inspection, including mapping and monitoring to support design and construction, and expects approximately C$200,000 of additional work on the project next year.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service network combines professional licensed surveying expertise with drone-based surveying and mapping to support energy infrastructure projects from initial planning through construction process and can extend to inspection work once the project is completed. For oil and gas producers, these services can include surveying pipeline routes, well sites and access roads, establishing boundaries and rights-of-way, and supplying terrain data for engineering design, environmental assessments and regulatory applications. For energy infrastructure operators, the network can support the construction and expansion of processing plants and related facilities through site mapping, precise construction layout, progress monitoring and as-built surveys documenting completed work. By pairing aerial data collection with centralized LiDAR data processing, an area where ZenaTech is developing proprietary AI software, this approach is designed to significantly speed both the field and office work of surveying over legacy methods, enabling construction projects to advance

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service business is designed to provide business and government customers with subscription-based drone services using its own ZenaDrone product platforms, for a host of surveying, inspections, maintenance, power washing, and precision agriculture solutions, eliminating the need for customers to own, operate and maintain commercial-grade drone fleets. The Company currently operates almost 45 global DaaS locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, UAE and Australia.

The follow-on work described in this release reflects management's current estimates and expectations for project planning purposes, based on the scope of the projects, discussions with the customers, and prior work history. There is no assurance that it will be awarded or completed in the time periods anticipated. Follow-on work may be reduced, delayed or cancelled due to various factors such as capital spending decisions, changes in project scope or schedule, commodity prices, regulatory and permitting approvals, weather and site conditions, and the successful execution of work currently underway. Contracted and anticipated amounts are not equivalent to recognized revenue. ZenaTech will provide updates on this work as future milestones are achieved.

US dollar equivalents are provided for the convenience of U.S. investors converted at US$1.00 = C$1.43 exchange rate and are subject to fluctuation.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures AI-powered multifunction autonomous drone solutions integrating machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced computing technologies, for government, defense, and industrial applications. This includes multifunctional drones for surveying, inspections, logistics, security, and defense applications. Its product portfolio under development includes the ZenaDrone 1000 for ISR defense and specialized cargo, the IQ Nano for indoor inventory management and security, the IQ Square for outdoor inspections and maintenance, the IQ Quad for land surveying, the IQ Aqua, for underwater applications, and the IQ Octo for precision agriculture. ZenaDrone operates three global manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Dubai, and Taiwan, and is advancing counter-UAS maritime interceptor drones and an integrated defense system.

Contacts for more information

Company, Investors, and Media:

Linda Montgomery

ZenaTech

312-241-1415

Investors:

Michael Mason

CORE IR

...

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including statements about anticipated follow-on survey work and related revenue, project timelines, customer relationships, and the expansion of its Drone as a Service operations and AI LiDAR processing capabilities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“seek”,“is/are likely to”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square, IQ Nano, IQ Quad, ZenaTech 2000, IQ Glider, IQ Sphere, IQ Aqua and Interceptor P-1; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC's website at Estimates of follow-on work are based on management's current expectations and discussions with customers, are not contractually committed, and may not materialize in the amounts or periods anticipated, or at all, due to factors including customer budget and capital spending decisions, changes in project scope or timing, commodity prices, regulatory and permitting approvals, weather and site conditions, and successful execution of current work. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.