(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based technology company that develops, sells and operates energy infrastructure powering the physical layer of the AI economy, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The third quarter was the Company's first full quarter following the June 17, 2026 divestiture of its India operations. All of the Company's revenue is now generated in the United States, with 84% coming from Keen Labs, Logistics and the Other segment, which includes Harry Kahn Associates, Inc. (“HKA”) and Blue Ribbon Ice. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations increased 9% year-over-year to $8.9 million, compared to $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Both periods exclude the India operations divested in June 2026, which are presented as discontinued operations.

Keen Labs, Logistics and the Other segment generated $7.5 million, or 84% of total revenue, up 139% from $3.2 million, or 39% of revenue, in the prior-year period. Keen Labs contributed $3.1 million, compared with no revenue in the third quarter of 2025.

Logistics revenue increased 21% to $3.8 million, while segment income from operations increased 52% to $379,882.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses declined 24% year-over-year to $4.0 million and 26% sequentially from $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2026. SG&A represented 45% of revenue, down from 64% a year earlier.

Loss from operations of $1.8 million, an improvement of 28% from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 and of 38% from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, an improvement of 13% from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and 18% below the first-half 2026 average of approximately $2.3 million per quarter. Third quarter amounts are the reported nine-month amounts less the six-month amounts reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ConnectM of $8.1 million, which includes $5.3 million of non-cash charges related to the issuance and fair value remeasurement of financial instruments and investments and the Company's share of losses of Sun Solar LLC (“Sun Solar”). Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6 million, an improvement of 33% from $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to (18)% from (29)%. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure; a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided below.

Nine-Month 2026 and Balance Sheet Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations of $26.4 million, an increase of 8%, and loss from operations of $7.6 million, an improvement of 18%.

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations of $6.5 million, in line with $6.5 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ConnectM was $15.8 million, compared with $14.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 24% to $6.3 million from $8.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $2.4 million at June 30, 2026 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Total assets of $54.1 million and total stockholders' equity of $9.2 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $36.2 million and $1.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

160,000,000 shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607), received in the India divestiture, with a fair value of $33.2 million at September 30, 2026, equal to approximately $5.66 per share of ConnectM common stock outstanding at that date. The shares are subject to a lock-up that expires in February 2027 and are pledged as collateral for the Company's senior secured notes. A 40% equity interest in Sun Solar, a strategic installation and distribution channel for Keen Labs, carried at $7.1 million.

Strategic Progress: Building an AI Energy Infrastructure Platform Simplifying the Portfolio to Focus on Core Growth Opportunities: During 2026, ConnectM divested its India operations to Blue Cloud in exchange for Blue Cloud shares, sold its Green Energy Gains business, transferred its Air Temp Service HVAC operations, wound down Blue Sky Electric and terminated its last managed services agreement. The remaining Owned Service Network operations and the Managed Solutions segment are under strategic review. Advancing AI Energy Infrastructure Strategy: ConnectM is organizing its business around the power, thermal and intelligence systems that electrified buildings, distributed energy and AI compute depend on:

Power: Keen Labs' Hi-CTM hybrid and Hi-ETM lithium iron phosphate energy storage systems, virtual power plant (“VPP”) software, and the supply of VPP kits, including energy storage systems and related components, to U.S. installation partners such as Sun Solar.

Thermal: AI-enabled heat pumps sold through distribution partners and, through the Company's 60% interest in Blue Ribbon Ice, a technology-managed marketplace for HVAC, refrigeration and facility maintenance at multi-site commercial customers. Intelligence: the Company's AI data platform, which processes more than 30 gigabytes of operating data per day across more than 120,000 connected assets, including assets covered by its data licensing agreement with Blue Cloud, and supports predictive maintenance, energy optimization and VPP integration. The Company is evaluating distributed compute as the first application of this platform.

Experienced Leadership to Support Keen Labs Expansion: Effective November 2, 2026, the Company appointed Karl Pomeroy, the former Chief Executive Officer of Daikin's Motili subsidiary, as President of Keen Labs. Keen-branded equipment is currently supplied through 14 distribution and installation partners, and Mr. Pomeroy's priorities are to expand that network and enroll more Keen equipment in the Company's VPP software. Management Commentary “The third quarter is the first full quarter of simplified financials for ConnectM,” said Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectM.“We have exited our India operations and our managed services business and streamlined our legacy home services operations. The businesses at the center of our strategy now account for 84% of revenue, compared with 39% a year ago, and their combined revenue more than doubled. Keen Labs gives us a platform spanning energy storage, intelligent thermal systems and AI-driven optimization, while our Logistics operations continue to generate operating income. We believe this combination positions us to participate in the expanding infrastructure needs of electrified buildings, distributed energy and AI computing.” “We delivered on our commitment to reduce costs, improve operating efficiency and establish a stronger financial foundation,” said Nayeem Hussain, President.“Third-quarter SG&A decreased approximately $1.4 million sequentially while our operating loss narrowed by approximately $1.1 million. Our loss from operations narrowed 28% year-over-year to $1.8 million, reflecting the benefits of our strategic realignment, cost reduction initiatives and more streamlined operating structure. Third-quarter 2026 cash used in operating activities from continuing operations declined 13% year- over-year to approximately $1.9 million, and we ended the quarter with approximately $3.8 million in cash. We remain focused on reducing discretionary spending by approximately $1.0 million and expanding Keen Labs' energy storage and thermal product sales. In addition, our 160 million Blue Cloud shares, valued at approximately $33.2 million as of September 30, 2026, are expected to become eligible for margin financing beginning March 1, 2027. Based on that valuation and an anticipated loan-to-value ratio of 35% to 50%, the shares could support approximately $11.6 million to $16.6 million in potential financing, subject to market conditions and lender requirements. Approximately $3.1 million of any proceeds would be allocated toward repayment of our remaining senior secured notes, with the balance potentially available for working capital and future growth initiatives.” Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 increased 9% to $8,910,899 from $8,167,000 in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue from Keen Labs, Logistics and the Other segment of $7,523,275 more than offset planned declines in the Owned Service Network and Managed Solutions segments, which reflect the divestiture of Green Energy Gains, the wind-down of Blue Sky Electric and the termination of the Company's last managed services agreement. Compared with $9,794,419 in the second quarter of 2026, revenue decreased primarily due to lower Keen Labs product sales and the continued wind-down of Owned Service Network operations, partly offset by growth in Logistics. Gross profit was $2,189,256, or 25% of revenue, compared with $2,737,348, or 34% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025. The change reflects the shift in revenue mix toward Keen Labs and Logistics. Approximately 77% of Keen Labs' third quarter revenue consisted of product sales to Sun Solar, the Company's 40%-owned installation partner, at cost plus a fee, which lowered Keen Labs' gross margin to approximately 18% in the quarter from approximately 32% in the first half of 2026. The Company's 40% share of Sun Solar's results is recognized separately in other income (expense). SG&A expenses decreased 24% to $4,004,579 from $5,254,933 in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the wind-down and divestiture of Owned Service Network operations and the exit from Managed Solutions, partly offset by investment in Keen Labs and the addition of HKA and Blue Ribbon Ice. Excluding provisions for expected credit losses of approximately $336,000 and $668,000, respectively, SG&A decreased 20%. SG&A was 45% of revenue, compared with 64% in the third quarter of 2025. Loss from operations improved 28% to $1,815,323 from $2,517,585 in the third quarter of 2025. Logistics generated income from operations of $379,882, compared with $250,108. Total other expense, net was $6,104,058, compared with other income, net of $2,498,564 in the third quarter of 2025, which included a $2,843,433 gain on extinguishment of debt and vendor payables. Other expense in the third quarter of 2026 included a $2,935,712 non-cash loss on the issuance of financial instruments, primarily the excess of the initial fair value of the Company's senior secured notes and related warrant over the proceeds received; $968,387 of non-cash fair value changes on convertible debt; the Company's $688,377 share of losses of Sun Solar, including amortization of basis differences; a $558,548 unrealized decline in the fair value of the Company's equity securities; and $1,083,263 of interest expense. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ConnectM was $8,123,958, or $(1.39) per share, compared with $175,981, or $(0.07) per share, in the third quarter of 2025. The Company had no discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2026. Nine-Month 2026 Financial Results Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 8% to $26,350,721 from $24,306,557. SG&A decreased 21% to $14,122,984 from $17,811,145, and loss from operations improved 18% to $7,587,685 from $9,267,602. Logistics and Keen Labs generated income from operations of $691,448 and $79,116, respectively. Net loss attributable to ConnectM was $2,319,059, compared with $12,184,145 in the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The 2026 period includes income from discontinued operations of $13,485,928, net of tax and noncontrolling interest, principally from the gain on the India divestiture. Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $6,457,151, compared with $6,472,597 in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited; U.S. dollars, except share data) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Revenues 8,910,899 8,167,000 26,350,721 24,306,557 Cost of revenues 6,721,643 5,429,652 19,492,806 15,763,014 Gross profit 2,189,256 2,737,348 6,857,915 8,543,543 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,004,579 5,254,933 14,122,984 17,811,145 Loss on impairment of intangible assets - - 322,616 - Loss from operations (1,815,323) (2,517,585) (7,587,685) (9,267,602) Total other income (expense), net (6,104,058) 2,498,564 (7,737,868) (4,514,751) Loss from continuing operations (7,919,381) (19,021) (15,325,553) (13,782,353) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 204,577 156,960 479,434 333,254 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ConnectM (8,123,958) (175,981) (15,804,987) (14,115,607) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to

ConnectM, net of tax - (194,626) 13,485,928 1,931,462 Net loss attributable to ConnectM (8,123,958) (370,607) (2,319,059) (12,184,145) Net loss per share, continuing operations (1.39) (0.07) (2.85) (8.25) Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations - (0.08) 2.44 1.13 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,818,972 2,360,201 5,526,375 1,711,010

Line item results may be summarized. Please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2026, for complete financial statements and accompanying notes. Share and per-share amounts reflect the 1-for-32 reverse stock split effective for market purposes on April 20, 2026.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (U.S. dollars) September 30, 2026

(unaudited) December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 3,839,673 2,736,582 Investment in equity securities (Blue Cloud), current 33,209,651 - Total current assets 40,557,947 8,170,558 Investment in equity method investee (Sun Solar) 7,145,087 - Total assets 54,148,397 36,170,124 Total current liabilities 40,330,581 32,909,904 Total liabilities 44,420,428 34,594,661 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 571,500 - Total stockholders' equity 9,156,469 1,575,463



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest and income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses on changes in the fair value of financial instruments, stock-based compensation and other items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, including gains and losses on the issuance, modification, extinguishment or settlement of financial instruments and other liabilities, equity in the earnings or losses of equity method investees, changes in the fair value of investments in equity securities, acquisition-, disposition- and restructuring-related items, and impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Management uses these measures to evaluate operating performance and believes they help investors compare results across periods. They should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of loss from continuing operations before income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.



Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited; U.S. dollars) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,919,381) (19,021) (15,325,553) (13,782,353) Interest expense 1,083,263 145,848 2,431,459 718,924 Depreciation and amortization 119,288 149,361 399,225 429,096 Stock-based compensation 130,839 31,815 579,464 536,948 Loss on impairment of intangible assets - - 322,616 - Loss on issuance of financial instruments 2,935,712 - 3,008,312 - (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and vendor payable (188,572) (2,843,433) (208,864) 488,041 Change in fair value of convertible debt 968,387 1,063,621 1,515,198 1,893,893 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 94,230 - 94,230 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 20,752 (17,821) 60,065 526,388 Gain on settlement of contingent consideration - - (167,162) - Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement - - - 971,000 Gain on modification of liabilities - (194,523) - (194,523) Loss on disposal of businesses - - 2,908,964 - Equity in (earnings) losses of equity method investee 688,377 - (20,087) - Change in fair value of investments in equity securities 558,548 - (1,754,272) - Change in fair value of Section 3(a)(10) settlement agreement 15,200 (334,043) 49,200 591,634 Other (income) expense, net (71,839) (318,213) (179,175) (480,606) Adjusted EBITDA (1,565,196) (2,336,409) (6,286,380) (8,301,558) Adjusted EBITDA margin (18)% (29)% (24)% (34)%



About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: CNTM) is a U.S.-based AI energy infrastructure company that integrates and operates the power, thermal and intelligence systems beneath AI compute. Its power offerings include battery storage, solar and distributed energy systems, and virtual power plant dispatch. Its thermal offerings include smart heat pumps sold through enterprise distributors. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Keen Labs, develops the AI platform for monitoring, energy optimization and predictive maintenance across connected equipment. ConnectM is evaluating distributed compute as an asset-light alternative to traditional data centers, with the Company supplying power, site access and orchestration and compute partners providing and operating the hardware. ConnectM is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance, our strategy, our expected cost reductions, the potential listing of our common stock on a national securities exchange, the repayment, amortization or conversion of outstanding notes, the monetization of our Blue Cloud shares, the expected contributions of our new executives, the contemplated divestiture of our Owned Service Network operations, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“continue,”“project” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that our financial statements include a going concern explanatory paragraph, that our application to list on a national securities exchange may not be approved, and that the value of our Blue Cloud shareholding, which is subject to a lock-up, may fluctuate significantly.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts

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(212) 671-1020

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ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

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